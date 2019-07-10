Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Allbirds' Best-selling Sneakers Now Come in Patterns for the First Time — and They'll Likely Sell Out Quickly

Allbirds is here with yet another launch worthy of whipping out our credit cards for (sorry, monthly budget). The cult-favorite shoe brand, known for their extra-comfy, machine-washable sneakers, just launched their popular Tree Toppers shoe in three new patterns — perfect for the maximalist looking for their next statement sneaker.

If you're unfamiliar with Allbirds' Tree Toppers let's talk specs: A simple redesign of the classic high-top sneaker, the Tree Topper features a sleek silhouette design that's light and breezy, making it perfect for summer. The soft, mesh Tree textile lets your feet breathe and is so soft, you can go without socks — plus, the knit material minimizes odor, so you can do that without the stink risk. Tree Toppers also feature padded insoles that deliver supreme comfort, so you can stay on your feet all. Day. Long.

Now that Allbirds has released the Tree Topper shoe in a Pattern Collection (a first-ever venture for the usually monochromatic brand), comfy shoe lovers can upgrade their wardrobes with a new pair of bold, patterned Allbirds sneakers — choosing between houndstooth, polka-dot, and zig-zag patterns.

Head to allbirds.com to shop the limited-edition patterns while they last, or scroll through and shop below.

Tree Toppers in Houndstooth

Allbirds Patterned Sneakers Launch Credit: Courtesy of Allbirds

Tree Toppers in Polkadots

Allbirds Patterned Sneakers Launch Credit: Courtesy of Allbirds

Tree Toppers in ZigZag