Allbirds Just Dropped More Limited Edition Styles and They’re Selling Out Fast

When it comes to Allbirds sneakers, you can never have too many pairs (in our eyes, at least). The brand is notorious for creating a wool sneaker that’s breathable, abnormally comfortable, and machine washable, and it became one of our go-to places for quality travel shoes soon after its 2014 launch.

Five years later, the brand is known for introducing upgraded shoe styles and continuously launching limited-edition colors, which makes it hard to say no to a new pair. The shoe FOMO is real, especially since the special drops tend to sell out fast.

Allbirds’ most recent special release, called the TBT Birds Collection, features a few returning best-selling colors like Kauri Zin, Whitecap, and Matcha. As soon as the collection dropped, Allbirds.com saw a spike in traffic seven times larger than normal, and a number of the shoes sold out in a matter of hours. Luckily, you can still shop more than 10 of the brand’s favorite past limited-edition colors in select shoes from the Wool and Tree collections.

Or if you’re looking for more of a statement shoe to add to your comfy travel outfit, Allbirds also recently dropped two patterned collections inspired by desserts (think birthday cake) and nature (think lava, rocks, and mushrooms). The nature patterns include Lava, Pebbles, and Fungi, and the dessert colorways include Peach Cobbler, Birthday Cake, and Berry Pie.

While we personally love wearing Allbirds on any type of trip, we love the idea of gifting them, too — because it’s hard to say no to the gift of comfy shoes, especially ones this fun and stylish. So while you’re finishing up holiday shopping, take a peek at Allbirds’ latest offerings for winter — they won’t be around for long.

Nature Tree Runners in Lava, Pebbles, and Fungi

Dessert Wool Runners Peach Cobbler, Birthday Cake, and Berry Pie

