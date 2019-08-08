Plus, here's why these are some of the best shoes for traveling.

If you haven't made it on an epic adventure this summer, Allbirds has you covered. From the brand behind one of the most comfortable sneakers for traveling — thanks to its lightweight, machine-washable shoes made of merino sheep wool — you can rock bold kicks inspired by the natural color palette of grassy plains and beautiful sunsets.

Allbirds' new Savanna collection, which introduces four different colorways in the Wool Runners and Tree Runners, is basically like having a safari right at your feet! Those sneakers are some of Allbirds' best-selling styles, and limited-edition colors don't drop often. But when new hues hit the site, be ready to add them to your cart fast — Allbirds is infamous for quick sell-outs (much like the brand's recent Earth Day collection and first-ever flats launch).

While the Wool Runners are so soft you can wear them sockless, the Tree Runners are a more breathable shoe made from responsibly grown and sustainably harvested eucalyptus pulp. There are different colors for each style of this collection too: Savanna Dawn, Savanna Night, Jackalberry, and Elephant Grass for the Wool Runners and Savanna Dusk, Clay, Baobab, and Elephant Grass for the Tree Runners.

For an end-of-summer treat, these Allbirds can join you on any (big or small) upcoming adventure. Take a peek at the brand-new colors below.

Allbirds Wool Runners

Allbirds Savanna Wool Runners Credit: Courtesy of Allbirds

Allbirds Tree Runners