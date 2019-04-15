The Comfiest Shoe Brand for Traveling Just Launched a Collection for Earth Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When I was on the hunt recently for a pair of comfortable traveling shoes that are also easy to clean, I discovered Allbirds, and I haven't turned back since. These $95 sneakers are easy to take on and off through security (if you don't have TSA pre-check), machine-washable, and even a favorite of Barack Obama's — yes, you read that correctly.

What makes Allbirds so comfortable to wear en route to your next adventure or during hours of walking and exploring is the fact that the company developed its own super soft wool that's temperature-regulating, moisture-wicking, and never scratchy on your skin. The padded sole made from the same wool fabric helps, too.

If you haven't yet tried Allbirds' wool runners, now is the perfect time to get your hands on a pair because the brand is releasing five new styles to celebrate the wonders of our planet in honor of Earth Day. Allbirds partnered with the Audubon Society to create a limited-edition collection of three new wool runner styles and two new tree runner stylers that pay homage to some of the world's most climate-endangered birds.

What's even better about this collection is that all proceeds will be donated to the Audubon Society to continue to help some of the world's most majestic feathered fauna. Every day this week — the five days leading up to Earth Day on April 22 — a new style will be released. Today's drop includes the Painted Redstart tree runner, which you can shop now.

allbirds earth day collection Credit: Courtesy of Allbirds

Be sure to check back every day to see each of the new releases listed below, which are all available for both men and women for $95.