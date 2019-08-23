These Eco-friendly Sneakers Are Cute, Comfy, and Perfect for Traveling

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's rare to find shoes that are cute, comfortable, and eco-friendly. So when I heard about Alice + Whittle's new Minimalist Luxa Sneakers, I knew I had to give them a try. The sustainable brand launched back in 2014 with the intent to design "functional yet elevated collections of footwear from natural and recycled materials," and based on these kicks, I'd say they achieved that goal.

Each pair of the Luxa sneakers are handmade in Portugal using recycled leather leftover from luxury European car seats that would normally be sent to a landfill. Along with the soft and supple leather upper, the cool shoes also boast a durable rubber outsole that provides excellent traction and an antibacterial, breathable vegan lining that won't rub or dig into your skin (a.k.a. they won't cause any blisters).

While dad shoes have been popular for a while now, I was never really a fan of the trend. So when I first saw how chunky the Luxa sneakers were, I must admit I wasn't sure about them. But I quickly came around as soon as I slipped them on and felt how comfortable they were. The insoles were lightly cushioned and provided all-day comfort, while the thick rubber outsole helped provide stability and support.

I also loved how the brand took such a minimalist approach on the design of the sneaker. Unlike other dad shoes which come in bright colors and designs, the Luxa sneaker comes in only two colorways: all black and black and white. I opted for the black and white pair and found that, not only were they cuter than I expected, they were super versatile too. They looked just as good when I wore them with a little black dress as they did when I paired them with a casual t-shirt and jeans.

The sneakers only come in whole sizes, so I was worried at first (I'm usually a size 8.5). But I sized up as suggested and, not only did they fit perfectly, but they also molded to my feet and got more comfortable with each wear.

At $160 a pair, they may seem expensive, but they're actually much cheaper than other leather sneakers on the market. Plus, the fact that you can shop these eco-friendly shoes guilt-free make them well worth the cost in my opinion.