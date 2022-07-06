Flight Attendants Swear by These Packing Cubes That Help You Fit Two Weeks' Worth of Clothing in Your Suitcase

The anticipation leading up to a trip is always exciting, but as the days on your countdown calendar creep down to the single digits, you can't avoid the not-always-so-fun part of the travel planning process: packing. If you're in need of some traveler-approved hacks to lighten your load and make organizing your belongings easier, Amazon shoppers recommend giving the Shacke Pak Packing Cubes a try. In fact, they even come recommended by some of the most seasoned jetsetters out there: flight attendants.

For $22, you'll get four packing cubes in different sizes, which the brand says offers enough to pack for a two-week trip. With this variety, you'll have the freedom to customize your approach in accordance with the length of your stay, the size of your suitcase, and the items you need to pack. Each cube is made with a stain- and water-resistant nylon material and features a mesh cover so you can easily release the air within to free up some space, as well as keep track of what's inside.

The cubes' design is enhanced with an all-around zipper closure, so packing and unpacking is hassle-free. The set also comes with a nylon drawstring bag that can be used to store extra clothing, shoes, and accessories that didn't make it into the cubes or as a laundry bag. If you're headed home from a beach getaway, it can easily double as a wet bag for bathing suits as well.

The packing cube set has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating from customers and garnered more than 8,100 perfect reviews from shoppers raving that the cubes have "changed the way I pack forever" because they "allow me to pack two to three times more than I used to be able to."

One shopper said the Shacke Pak cubes were recommended to them by a flight attendant who said using the cubes is the "best way to pack and travel." The reviewer also mentioned, "I thought they might take up too much precious room, but [using them] was like adding room." An actual flight attendant wrote, "Before these, my bag was a mess and I wasn't able to fit as much in my suitcase. Now it's organized and I've got more clothing options for trips!"

"I would call them a must-have for the frequent or international traveler," another reviewer wrote. "I can easily get 14-plus days out of the cubes!" A frequent flier compared the packing cubes to similar products on the market in their review, noting that the Shacke Pak set is "better quality, better price, and more effective than the other big-named cubes and folders."

Echoing the excitement of many other reviewers, a shopper who packed for a 10-day trip to Europe called the cubes the "greatest purchase ever" and said they were able to fit "two jackets, one jean vest, four [pairs of] pants and capris, two pairs of shorts, one romper, four dresses, one maxi skirt, seven tank tops, four shirts, three camisoles, three pajama sets, 15 [pairs of underwear[, six pairs of socks, and four pairs of shoes."

According to another avid traveler, the cubes come in handy on trips that involve multiple destinations and hotels, since you can keep everything organized and avoid "digging through [the cubes] for the right top and pants, clean undies or socks."

If you ask us, the Shacke Pak Packing Cubes are a total game-changer. Get a set on Amazon today before your next trip and prepare to be amazed.