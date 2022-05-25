Create a Coastal Getaway at Home With Serena & Lily's Massive Memorial Day Sale — Here's What to Shop
With summer only weeks away, you've likely already begun envisioning yourself relaxing or hosting parties in your backyard. Whether you use it for sunbathing or entertaining guests, investing in quality furniture and decor will help you transform your outdoor space into a resort-level destination. Unfortunately, redecorating doesn't always come cheap. But thankfully, the Serena & Lily Memorial Day sale has begun, and it's bringing shoppers tons of amazing deals.
Right now, the fan-favorite home brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide in honor of the holiday weekend. The sale includes discounts on new arrivals and furniture and decor items in its bedding, bath, living, dining, and outdoor categories, ensuring that you can save big on everything you need to spruce up your home for summer. All you need to do is use the Serena & Lily promo code WAVES at checkout to enjoy these markdowns.
It's also worth mentioning that the 20-percent-off discount doesn't just apply to full-price items on the Serena & Lily website. It also can be applied to products already marked down in the brand's massive sale section, which is stocked with plenty of beachy bedding, furniture, and decor to help you nail the coastal grandmother trend that many apartment renters and homeowners will be trying to emulate this season.
Not sure where to start? We took the liberty of pulling the season's must-have coastal home items that are all priced under $500 with the discount. There's something that suits every budget, decor style, and outdoor space, so keep scrolling to shop the best deals from the Serena & Lily 2022 Memorial Day sale.
Best Bedding Deals
- Serena & Lily Owens Quilt, $208 with code WAVES (originally $368)
- Serena & Lily Beach House Blanket, $160 with code WAVES (originally $228)
- Serena & Lily The Washed Linen Quit, from $288 with code WAVES (originally $398)
- Serena & Lily Salento Linen Duvet Cover, from $287 with code WAVES (originally $358)
- Serena & Lily Sequoia Cotton Throw, $160 with code WAVES (originally $348)
- Serena & Lily Positano Linen Shams, from $54 with code WAVES (originally $128)
- Serena & Lily Priano Sheet Set, from $263 with code WAVES (originally $328)
- Serena & Lily Down Alternative Starter Bundle, from $335 with code WAVES (originally $418)
- Serena & Lily Foxwood Shams, from $54 with code WAVES (originally $98)
Switching out your comforter is a quick and easy way to change the energy of your bedroom. During the sale, you can get the Owens Quilt for as little as $208 with code WAVES. It's made with a soft and breathable cotton sateen fabric to ensure all-night comfort. Its crisp white construction is enhanced with a modern-inspired stitched ring pattern, which is available in three color options. Shoppers have their choice of full/queen and king/California king sizes, both of which are on sale.
To buy: serenaandlily.com, $208 with code WAVES (originally $368)
Planning on spending the summer at the beach? Then, you need to make sure you have the Beach House Blanket on hand. The travel-friendly cotton blanket is designed to make any place on the beach the most comfortable seat for you and your family, and it comes with a convenient carrying strap to lighten your load. It's available in seven summer-friendly colors and can also be used for picnics, outdoor movie nights, or as a spare blanket when traveling.
To buy: serenaandlily.com, $160 with code WAVES (originally $228)
Best Decor Deals
- Serena & Lily Topanga Pillow Cover, from $64 with code WAVES (originally $118)
- Serena & Lily La Jolla Bathroom Tray, from $32 with code WAVES (originally $48)
- Serena & Lily Riviera Diamond Bin, $72 with code WAVES (originally $128)
- Serena & Lily Fluted Planter, from $208 with code WAVES (originally $348)
- Serena & Lily Addie Pillow Cover, from $24 with code WAVES (originally $118)
- Serena & Lily Solid La Jolla Basket, from $72 with code WAVES (originally $98)
- Serena & Lily Whale Spoon Rest, $24 with code WAVES (originally $38)
- Serena & Lily Pacifica Cooler, $296 with code WAVES (originally $548)
- Serena & Lily Riverwalk Mirror, $328 with code WAVES (originally $548)
- Serena & Lily Porter Denim & Suede Rug, from $200 with code WAVES (originally $358)
- Serena & Lily Minorca Placemat, $24 with code WAVES (originally $48)
Another functional decor item that transforms your space with minimal effort, the Riverwalk Mirror's intricate rattan pattern adds a fresh breath of texture. The combination of its earthy materials and geometric shapes feels both classic and contemporary, allowing it to fit seamlessly within any design scheme.
To buy: serenaandlily.com, $328 with code WAVES (originally $548)
Keep the drinks flowing for you and your guests with the discreet and sleek Pacifica Cooler, which doubles as a beachy wicker side table thanks to its durable design. It measures 26.5 inches by 23.5 inches by 18 inches and has an inner drainage system for easy cleaning.
To buy: serenaandlily.com, $296 with code WAVES (originally $548)
Best Furniture Deals
- Serena & Lily Oceanpark Lounger, $311 with code WAVES (originally $448)
- Serena & Lily Outdoor Riviera Dining Chair, from $303 with code WAVES (originally $448)
- Serena & Lily Hanging Rattan Chair, $383 with code WAVES (originally $548)
- Serena & Lily Market Side Table, $279 with code WAVES (originally $398)
- Serena & Lily Loring Chair, from $400 with code WAVES (originally $748)
- Serena & Lily Clifton Side Table, $344 with code WAVES(originally $598)
- Serena & Lily Pacifica Outdoor Sconce, $216 with code WAVES (originally $298)
- Serena & Lily Teak Beach Chair, $175 with code WAVES (originally $298)
- Serena & Lily Riviera Backless Stool, from $239 with code WAVES (originally $298)
Nothing says tropical resort quite like a design-inspired wicker chair. And luckily, the popular Loring Chair is on sale. The statement-making outdoor chair is the perfect addition to any backyard with its elegant woven construction, plus its wrap-around design keeps you comfortably cocooned so you can kick back with ease.
To buy: serenaandlily.com, from $400 with code WAVES (originally $748)
Another resort-worthy seating option, the Oceanpark Lounger adds a fun nautical pop to your backyard with its stripe design to create the perfect coastal vibe. The waterproof, all-weather chair provides a soft lounge spot for sunbathing, enjoying barbecues, and chatting under the stars.
To buy: serenaandlily.com, $311 with code WAVES (originally $448)