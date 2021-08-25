These Celeb-loved Bags Are Going for More Than $600 Off in This Rare Sale

Senreve's Handbag Revival event includes bags that were gently used in settings like photoshoots and showrooms, and discounts vary based on three levels of wear. The Almost Perfect level takes up to 20 percent off options with minor imperfections, like this textured Midi Maestra, which is a larger version of a Jessica Alba-loved style. Meanwhile, the Perfect Enough level features bags with three or less visible imperfections for up to 35 percent off, and the Perfectly Imperfect level is full of major markdowns — up to half off — on items with two to four noticeable inconsistencies.