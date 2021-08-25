These Celeb-loved Bags Are Going for More Than $600 Off in This Rare Sale
Scoring a discounted designer bag is a bit like finding a needle in a haystack: Opportunities are few and far between. So when leather handbag brand Senreve unveiled its second sample sale of 2021 yesterday, there was cause for celebration. We covered the biannual promotion's first iteration back in April, and the deals were so major, styles practically flew off shelves. Judging by what we've seen so far, this time will be no different.
Senreve's Handbag Revival event includes bags that were gently used in settings like photoshoots and showrooms, and discounts vary based on three levels of wear. The Almost Perfect level takes up to 20 percent off options with minor imperfections, like this textured Midi Maestra, which is a larger version of a Jessica Alba-loved style. Meanwhile, the Perfect Enough level features bags with three or less visible imperfections for up to 35 percent off, and the Perfectly Imperfect level is full of major markdowns — up to half off — on items with two to four noticeable inconsistencies.
Don't let the bags' cosmetic quirks intimidate you. One look at the sale's inventory will show you items in each tier that are as stunning as their brand new counterparts, and they'll all function just as well. Plus, when you stumble upon an under-$250 belt bag and a gorgeous carryall for more than $600 off, you'll realize any mild flaws are worth it.
The Senreve Handbag Revival sale ends on September 9, 2021 — that is, if supplies last. Below, shop our top nine picks from the event while you still can. As if these deals weren't amazing enough, every order will arrive at your door with free worldwide shipping, too
Large Bags
- Almost Perfect Midi Maestra, from $636 (originally $1,075)
- Almost Perfect Alunna Bag, from $516 (originally $645)
- Perfectly Imperfect Midi Maestra, from $538 (originally $1,075)
Small Bags
- Almost Perfect Mini Alunna, from $460 (originally $575)
- Almost Perfect Mini Maestra, from $556 (originally $695)
- Perfect Enough Crossbody, from $347 (originally $645)
Wristlets and Belt Bags
- Almost Perfect Aria Belt Bag, from $401 (originally $495)
- Perfectly Imperfect Coda Belt Bag, $223 (originally $445)
- Almost Perfect Poema Pouch, $421 (originally $495)