This Sample Sale Is Full of Gently Used Designer Bags for Up to Half-off

Every item in the sale was lightly handled in settings like showrooms and photoshoots. Quantities are highly limited, and discounts are separated into categories determined by degrees of wear. The Almost Perfect category includes bags with one to two subtle cosmetic imperfections, and discounts reach up to 20 percent off. The next tier, Perfect Enough, features up to 30 percent off products with no more than three somewhat visible imperfections (think minor scratches or slightly wrinkled leather). Finally, Perfectly Imperfect offers handbags with two to four visible inconsistencies, like scuffed feet or marks on interior lining, for as much as half-off.