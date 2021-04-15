Senreve Bags
This Sample Sale Is Full of Gently Used Designer Bags for Up to Half-off
Supplies are limited, so you’ll want to act fast.
When designer brands are left with extra inventory, many choose to dispose it. That may help them maintain an air of exclusivity, but all that waste poses serious environmental concerns. Senreve is the luxury handbag label setting out to challenge destructive practices around leftover products: Its biannual Handbag Revival sale officially launched today, and it features gently used versions of the brand's best-selling bags for up to 50 percent off.
Every item in the sale was lightly handled in settings like showrooms and photoshoots. Quantities are highly limited, and discounts are separated into categories determined by degrees of wear. The Almost Perfect category includes bags with one to two subtle cosmetic imperfections, and discounts reach up to 20 percent off. The next tier, Perfect Enough, features up to 30 percent off products with no more than three somewhat visible imperfections (think minor scratches or slightly wrinkled leather). Finally, Perfectly Imperfect offers handbags with two to four visible inconsistencies, like scuffed feet or marks on interior lining, for as much as half-off.
Discounts on the Italian leather totes, crossbodies, and belt bags reach up to $500 off with the Perfectly Imperfect Midi Maestra, a buckle-flap style that can be worn as a backpack, crossbody, or top-handle handbag. Meanwhile, the exact Voya Tote used by Angelina Jolie is available for as little as $537, down from its usual $895 price. Those looking for a more affordable piece should check out the Almost Perfect Bracelet Pouch, a now-$166 wristlet that's stain- and scratch-resistant.
The Handbag Revival sale is slated to end on Monday, May 3, but there's almost no way inventory will last until then. Keep reading to shop our top picks from the event, from the travel-ready Maestra Bag to the best-selling Aria Belt Bag.
Large Bags
- Voya Tote, from $537 (originally $895)
- Maestra Bag, from $498 (originally $995)
- Midi Maestra Bag, from $538 (originally $1,075)
- Doctor Bag, from $761 (originally $895)
Small Bags
- Envelope Sleeve, from $221 (originally $245)
- Crossbody, from $322 (originally $495)
- Alunna, from $581 (originally $645)
- Mini Maestra, from $626 (originally $695)
Belt and Bracelet Bags
- Coda Belt Bag, from $223 (originally $445)
- Aria Belt Bag, from $356 (originally $445)
- Bracelet Pouch, $166 (originally $195)