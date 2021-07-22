2021's 'Best Work-life Bag' Is Available in 3 New Colors — but Once They Sell Out, They're Gone Forever
It's been a whirlwind year for luxury handbag label Senreve. In March, its collaboration with actress Lucy Hale went viral on Instagram. Later, its convertible Alunna crossbody was named 2021's "best work-life bag" by Fast Company thanks to its "innovative" and "extremely versatile" design. Today, the brand is back with more big news: The Alunna is now available for preorder in three limited-edition colors that are bound to fly off virtual shelves.
Each new hue offers a different interpretation of a colorblocked style. The Chestnut/Dandelion option pairs a muted brown base with bright yellow side panels and trim. Meanwhile, the Cream/Sand colorway combines crisp neutrals for a breezy look. Then there's the bold Merlot/Marine, whose inky blue accents pop against a burgundy body. All three are available in the Alunna's 8.3-by-7.8-inch size, along with its Mini counterpart, which has just enough space for an iPhone and a 6-inch Kindle.
Every Alunna bag is made from the same pebbled Italian leather, which is supple yet resistant to scratches and water damage. An exterior cardholder provides easy access to your most-used essentials, while its flap-buckle closure will keep even your prized possessions secure. The bag's interior is lined with a layer of easy-to-clean micro-suede, complete with two pockets and a pen holder for optimal organization.
The Alunna's defining feature lies in its multiway design. Depending on where you thread the straps, it can be worn as a backpack, crossbody, or classic over-the-shoulder purse. To change their configuration, simply unfasten the straps' metal buttons, thread them through the bag's loops as desired, and button them back up.
At $595 for the mini style, the colorblocked Alunna is undoubtedly a splurge. But based on endorsements from celebrities like Hale, Angelina Jolie, and Lady Gaga, any Senreve bag is bound to be a worthwhile investment. Just be sure to preorder your favorite color as soon as possible, because once it sells out, it'll be gone for good.