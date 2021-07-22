2021's 'Best Work-life Bag' Is Available in 3 New Colors — but Once They Sell Out, They're Gone Forever

It's been a whirlwind year for luxury handbag label Senreve. In March, its collaboration with actress Lucy Hale went viral on Instagram. Later, its convertible Alunna crossbody was named 2021's "best work-life bag" by Fast Company thanks to its "innovative" and "extremely versatile" design. Today, the brand is back with more big news: The Alunna is now available for preorder in three limited-edition colors that are bound to fly off virtual shelves.