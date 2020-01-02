This Super Warm Down Parka Is Over $100 Off at Nordstrom Today Only

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Winter may already be in full swing, but for many parts of the country, it’s only going to get colder and snowier over the next few months. If your coat from last year is no longer cutting it, now’s the time to invest in a new winter coat before the next cold front hits.

Luckily, you don’t need to look far to find an option that is stylish, warm, and affordable, as the popular Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Parka is currently marked down by 40 percent during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

RELATED: This Carry-on Suitcase Can Expand Up to 34% — and It’s $100 Off Right Now

Along with an adjustable oversized hood, the cute outerwear boasts several roomy pockets and a front zip closure with a snap placket to keep out the cold air. The parka is fully lined with 50 percent down and 50 percent feather fill and features a split drop-tail hem and rib-knit cuffs for added warmth.

With details like that, it’s easy to see why the Sam Edelman coat has earned itself a near-perfect rating. “I was pleasantly surprised at how warm this coat is, especially during a New Hampshire winter,” said one shopper. “The fit is spot on, and it is very comfortable. I love that I can snap the flap in the back closed when walking to keep the cold wind out. The fur on the hood does an excellent job of keeping me warm and fashionable at the same time. I've received many compliments.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $156 (originally $260)

“I’ve finally found the one,” raved another. “I love this coat! I wanted something warm like a down puffer coat, but everything I tried made me look fat! This one is not quilted, so it has a sleeker look, but it’s super warm, and I’ve gotten so many compliments already!”

It’s rare to see reviews this good on a winter jacket, so when we heard the sleek down coat is currently over $100 off, we knew this was an opportunity not to miss. Just remember that the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale ends today, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to score the top-rated winter jacket at a fraction of the price.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.