This 'Shark Tank'-approved Camping Blanket Brand Just Made the Coziest Wool Collection for Inside
I have the particular curse of having skin so sensitive, even looking at a wool sweater for too long can cause me to break out in hives. Sure, I can snuggle up with my beloved Pendleton blanket so long as there's a barrier between it and my easily upset skin, but I have historically steered clear of the fabric.
So when Rumpl, the blanket brand best-known for its comfortable puffy camping blankets, launched a indoor wool collection so soft they're touted as "the world's softest wool blanket," I couldn't help but be a little skeptical. That is, until I tried it for myself.
What struck me first about the throw (aside from its adorable carrying case) was how incredibly lightweight it is. Because it's made from a two part blend of half responsibly-sourced Australian Merino wool and half organic cotton, it's cozy without being too heavy. Plus, brushing it against my skin didn't leave me with the same scratchy feeling I'd grown used to expecting from wool blankets and coats.
Another distinction that separates Rumpl's latest collection from traditional wool blankets is its intention to be a year-round staple. Unlike heavier wool blankets that usually make their way out into your rotation during the chillier months, the Softwool Blanket allows for comfortable use throughout the seasons.
While I opted for the throw style of the blanket, which is ideal for hanging out on the couch or throwing in my car for fireside hangs, it also comes in larger queen and king sizes if you prefer to use it as more of a comforter. All of the sizes come in earthy tones like terracotta, sage, pacific blue, and off white, and they all feature a reversible design if you want to switch it up.
As it turns out, I'm not that sensitive to wool blankets. I just hadn't yet found my way to this incredibly soft itch-free one. Head to Rumpl to check out its reinvention of the heirloom wool blanket that's cozy enough for even the most sensitive skin.