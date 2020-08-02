Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced They’ve Found ‘the Perfect Pair of Pants’ — and They Only Cost $25

One of the only downsides about summertime is that you can’t really wear your favorite pair of sweatpants outside (unless you’re willing to sweat through them). And finding that same cozy fit and comforting shape in warm-weather clothing is next to impossible. After all, there’s only so much lightweight loungewear out there. But don’t throw in the beach towel yet: Amazon shoppers have discovered linen-blend pants that they say transition seamlessly from the couch to the beach — and cost just $25.