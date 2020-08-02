Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced They’ve Found ‘the Perfect Pair of Pants’ — and They Only Cost $25

One of the only downsides about summertime is that you can’t really wear your favorite pair of sweatpants outside (unless you’re willing to sweat through them). And finding that same cozy fit and comforting shape in warm-weather clothing is next to impossible. After all, there’s only so much lightweight loungewear out there. But don’t throw in the beach towel yet: Amazon shoppers have discovered linen-blend pants that they say transition seamlessly from the couch to the beach — and cost just $25.
The Roxy Oceanside pants are everything you’d want in a pair of summer bottoms. They’re made with a blend of flax linen and viscose fabric for a barely-there feel that doesn’t leave your bum or panty lines exposed. Plus, they come with a stretchy elastic waist that makes throwing them on a breeze. And while shoppers say they have that same sweatpant comfort we all know and love, the look and feel of these pants is rather luxe.
“The fabric is good quality, and hangs very well,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “These pants have a ‘classy-comfortable’ appeal. They are perfect for traveling, lounging, or wearing for those days when you don't necessarily want to dress up, but want to still be ready for something that might wind up more than pure casual.”
They’re the type of pants that would look as good with blouses as they would with comfortable tees and tanks. Plus, there isn’t a limit on the type of shoe you could pair with the bottoms, either. Throw on a pair of pumps, sandals, sneakers, or slides and you’ll have a refreshing, confidence-inducing outfit in no time.
And this versatility has some reviewers so impressed, they’re ready to fill their entire closet with these pants.
“I'm buying one in every color!” wrote one reviewer. “These pants fit like a glove... Absolutely perfect pair of pants.”
Considering there are 20 different colors to choose from, these really must be perfect. Below, you can shop this beloved style, starting at just $25.
