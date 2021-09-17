Rihanna, Roger Federer, and More Team up for Star-studded Rimowa Launch

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Presenting the luggage brand's "Never Still" campaign, the stars reflecting on what travel means to them right now.

An ad campaign for luggage brand Rimowa's latest collection has brought together a powerhouse of superstars — like Rihanna, Patti Smith, Lebron James, and Roger Federer — reflecting on what travel means to them particularly after the period of stillness forced by the pandemic.

"Inspired by the seismic global changes of the past two years, the 'Never Still' campaign's narrative probes important questions about the new role that travel will play in all of our lives, " Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, Rimowa CEO, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "As we look to the future, we follow the example set by our four icons, who have each used this period of pause to recalibrate their expectations and experiences of travel into something even more meaningful."

Rihanna Rihanna | Credit: Courtesy of Rimowa

In a promotional video, each star was captured traveling in their element. Rihanna was filmed during a desert escape with close friends, renting an Airstream in California. Lebron James' montage of snapshots, reflects on his changes on priority in travel, while tennis star Roger Federer and singer Patti Smith both returned to their hometowns in Switzerland and New York City respectively.

Patti Smith Patti Smith | Credit: Courtesy of Rimowa

"When we could not travel physically, I was grateful for the imagination, allowing me to travel where I wished. I was able to write, study and rethink my priorities" Smith says. "But I continually longed for action, to be on the move and now I am grateful to step back into the world."

This marks the first time that Smith has appeared in a brand campaign. In addition to her appearance, Smith has written a poem about travel that is featured as a voiceover throughout the promotional video, backed by a composition by English musician and DJ Jamie XX.