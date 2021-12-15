You Can Attach This Cup Holder to Your Suitcase — and Travelers Call It the 'Best Invention Ever'

The travel cup holder's hands-free design is simple to use: Just wrap it around your suitcase handle and secure the hook and loop closure. Once it's in place, the cloth holder can store up to two cups, which means your water bottle and coffee can both fit inside. When you're ready to board your flight, all you have to do is detach the hook and loop fastener, fold it up, and place it inside your carry-on bag; another plus is that it'll take up virtually no room.