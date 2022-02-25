Customers Are Racing to Buy This 'Incredibly Soft' Sweatshirt While It's Still 30% Off

The matching sweatpants also just went on sale, and they’re selling out fast.
By Emily Belfiore February 24, 2022
Very few feelings compare to that of putting on your favorite sweatshirt. But as we continue to roll through the winter months, you might find yourself getting tired of the hoodies that make up your current loungewear rotation. Luckily, brands like Richer Poorer are here to help. 

A fan-favorite for its elevated yet comfy designs, the loungewear brand is known for its reviewer-loved sweatshirts, which it just generously marked down 30 percent. Included in the limited-time sale is the Women's Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt, which has an impressive 4.6-star average rating from shoppers and is typically priced at $76. But today, you can score one for $53. 

The sustainably-made crewneck sweatshirt, which is made from a blend of cotton and recycled polyester, offers a classic-feeling fit with its raglan sleeves and relaxed shape, making it equally perfect for long travel days and cozy nights in. While it's fashionable enough to wear on its own, the top is also great for layering under your favorite outwear for extra warmth. Plus, it features timeless details like triangle neckline stitching and a ribbed waistband and cuffs. The Women's Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt is available in eight colors, including wardrobe staples like basic black and gray and bolder options like mustard and plum. Sizes range from XS to XL. 

According to reviewers, the combination of its soft fabric and worn-in feel makes the sweatshirt their "favorite pullover" — so much so that some call it "sweatshirt heaven" and admit to wearing it "basically every day." Another customer added, "This sweatshirt is softer than all of my others." 

Speaking to its construction, one shopper raved that "the quality is superior." Their review was followed by another shopper's remark that said it is "incredibly soft, doesn't pill." And if you're a fan of truly oversized sweatshirts, one shopper recommended "sizing up if you'd like a looser fit," while another reported that the sleeves may be too short for those with longer arms. 

You can complete the look with the matching Women's Recycled Fleece Classic Sweatpant, which is also 30 percent during this sale. Like the Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt, the sweatpants are made from eco-friendly fabrics and come in a variety of colors. They have an elastic waistband and jogger-style cuffs, giving the oversized sweatpants more structure without hindering their comfort. 

Intrigued by this ultra-cozy set? Keep scrolling to score deals on Richer Poorer's popular hoodies, sweatpants, shorts, and more before the sale ends. 

