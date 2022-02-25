Customers Are Racing to Buy This 'Incredibly Soft' Sweatshirt While It's Still 30% Off

The sustainably-made crewneck sweatshirt, which is made from a blend of cotton and recycled polyester, offers a classic-feeling fit with its raglan sleeves and relaxed shape, making it equally perfect for long travel days and cozy nights in. While it's fashionable enough to wear on its own, the top is also great for layering under your favorite outwear for extra warmth. Plus, it features timeless details like triangle neckline stitching and a ribbed waistband and cuffs. The Women's Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt is available in eight colors, including wardrobe staples like basic black and gray and bolder options like mustard and plum. Sizes range from XS to XL.