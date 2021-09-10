Here's How to Create a Sleeping Sanctuary at Home, Inspired by the Historic Hotel Figueroa's Rest and Recovery Suite
It goes without saying that the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on every traveler, adding stress and anxiety to those attempting (or simply longing) to venture near and far with the ever-changing state of the world. That's precisely why the historic 95-year-old Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles recently unveiled a brand new Rest and Recovery Suite, a chic designer space with unique in-room experiences to encourage relaxation first and foremost.
To provide guests with the ultimate wellness getaway or sleep-inducing staycation, the unique zen den is filled to the brim with top-notch amenities: a smart mattress that adjusts its temperature to maximize sleep fitness, an at-home workout mirror to keep you sane in your own space, customizable pillows, body recovery tools to ease tension, and so much more. In short — it's heaven in a hotel room.
For those who can't book a stay at the charming boutique property to experience the Rest and Recovery Suite IRL, we've sourced all of the featured gear (and added a few of our personal picks) so you can recreate a sleeping sanctuary of your own. We tried all of these innovative wellness essentials firsthand, and stand by the notion that there's never been a better time to embrace a more tranquil lifestyle.
Upgrade your sleep in a significant way with an Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover, a genius mattress cover that cools or heats your bed to your preferences, and even features a very gentle vibration for the most soothing way possible to wake up and jumpstart your day. This innovative company is championing sleep fitness, and tracks your sleep and biometrics, including heart rate variability (i.e. how well your body is recovering and getting deep sleep), sleep stages, tosses and turns, wake up consistency, REM cycles, and so much more. This one might seem pricey, but it's well worth the spend if you value the quality of your sleep.
A rep for the brand tells us that Eight Sleep customers are falling asleep 30 percent faster, waking up 20 percent less in the middle of the night, and getting 20 percent more deep sleep. I've tested the technology for several nights now, and I've never felt more well-rested and eager to jump into bed night after night. Bonus: The cover is also dual-zoned, meaning if you sleep with a partner, you can control the climate on either side of the bed, so everyone wakes up completely comfortable and ready to take on the day.
To buy: eightsleep.com, $1,720 (originally $1,795)
For those who suffer from night sweats but can't quite muster the Eight Sleep price tag, there are a few alternative options on Amazon, like this cooling mattress topper that will only set you back $30.
"I wake up drenched almost every night with my Tempurpedic mattress. My hair is damp, clothing soggy, and hardly any sleep. I bought this mattress pad to try to dissipate some of the heat, and holy hell, it works! It did soften the mattress a tiny bit. If you have night sweats, stop reading and just buy this topper. I can't believe I've waited so long," one reviewer shared.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 with coupon (originally $37)
If you've been settling for a basic pillow over the years, consider this a sign to splurge on something designed just for you. Pluto Pillow is the first and only sleep pillow that's custom-built to your body stats and sleep preferences, including firmness, pillow height, and more. An online quiz captures your custom requests and uses data through a proprietary process to bring your dream pillow to life.
To buy: plutopillow.com, $95
As for bedding, there's nothing more sumptuous than Parachute's legendary line of sateen sheets, duvet covers, pillow cases, and more. This collection features an indescribable silkiness and ultra luxurious drape that inspires counting sheep like no other. Once you experience these sheets, you'll wonder why you waited so long to level up your bedding.
To buy: parachute.com, $100
To buy: parachute.com, $190
In order to create the ultimate sleeping oasis at home, you need to consider every detail. If you can't remember the last time you replaced your duvet comforter, now's the time to snap up a quality one that feels absolutely heavenly. This earth-friendly, down alternative duvet comforter insert is super soft, stretchy, and cooling to the touch.
To buy: bedbathandbeyond.com, $150
Stir up a soothing and yummy beverage before bedtime with Beam's Dream Powder, which is packed with sleep-enhancing vitamins, minerals, nano hemp, and more. It tastes like a dreamy cup of hot cocoa when mixed with warm milk and puts you right to bed without an ounce of guilt.
To buy: beamorganics.com, $95
Find your flow with the help of Forme, an at-home fitness studio that has a variety of on-demand ever-evolving classes like yoga, recovery, meditation, pre/postnatal workouts, sound baths, and so much more. This touchscreen mirror is sleek and space-saving, and also eliminates the stress that inherently comes with fitting a workout in. Hallelujah, home workouts are most definitely the way of the future.
To buy: formelife.com, $2,459
And finally, when it comes to relaxing at home, don't forget to alleviate tired muscles and everyday aches before bedtime. Get your hands on at-home body recovery tools, like this heated vibrating back wrap, which is a godsend while you're working from home; or a cordless, state-of-the-art, percussion massage gun that promotes better blood circulation and blasts away knots and aches with ease.
To buy: amazon.com, $329 (originally $349)
To buy: hyperice.com, $249
You'll be sleeping like a baby in no time.