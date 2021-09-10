Here's How to Create a Sleeping Sanctuary at Home, Inspired by the Historic Hotel Figueroa's Rest and Recovery Suite

Upgrade your sleep in a significant way with an Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover, a genius mattress cover that cools or heats your bed to your preferences, and even features a very gentle vibration for the most soothing way possible to wake up and jumpstart your day. This innovative company is championing sleep fitness, and tracks your sleep and biometrics, including heart rate variability (i.e. how well your body is recovering and getting deep sleep), sleep stages, tosses and turns, wake up consistency, REM cycles, and so much more. This one might seem pricey, but it's well worth the spend if you value the quality of your sleep.