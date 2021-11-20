Halle Berry Introduced Me to This Plush Hotel-grade Towel — and It's Hypoallergenic Too
How much praise can you really give a towel? Personally, I hadn't given it much thought until I read Halle Berry describe her Resore Bath Towel as "heavenly." The towels many of us have at home do the trick, but I can't say that I have any loyalty to a certain towel brand or type, let alone claim that one could take me to the next plane of existence.
My interest was piqued, and after some preliminary research, I was literally sold. Resore towels are made with fibers that are eco-friendly, antibacterial, and hypoallergenic — things that have become markedly more important to me since the onset of the pandemic. These Halle Berry-approved towels, however, have much more going for them than that.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $99
Follow me down the rabbit hole for a minute: Because my mother was both obsessed with The Four Seasons and a fashion school graduate with a specialization in textiles, I can tell you that the standard way to measure fabric density is grams per square meter (GSM). Run-of-the-mill towels can start around 300 GSM, while the type you encounter at a five-star hotel will be around 900. The Resore Bath Towel has 700 GSM, which is high for a home towel.
With that in mind, Berry's description of the towels starts to make more sense. "They're fluffy, soft, luxurious, and super absorbent," she told The Strategist. "I dry off very quickly with these." Other selling points for the actress include how quickly the towels themselves dry and how they don't have to be washed as often (relative to standard towels) because of the aforementioned antibacterial properties.
I bought my Resore towel at Nordstrom, and unfortunately for my wallet, there's no going back. I have never dried off so quickly in my life, to the point where sometimes I catch myself thinking I have yet to take my shower. And after about two weeks, the skin on my body actually started improving, becoming softer and less irritated. And despite its cramped hanging space in my bathroom, the towel feels completely dry within less than half an hour of using it. If you're looking for a game-changing towel, the Resore Bath Towel is $99 at Nordstrom.