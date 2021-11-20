Halle Berry Introduced Me to This Plush Hotel-grade Towel — and It's Hypoallergenic Too

I bought my Resore towel at Nordstrom, and unfortunately for my wallet, there's no going back. I have never dried off so quickly in my life, to the point where sometimes I catch myself thinking I have yet to take my shower. And after about two weeks, the skin on my body actually started improving, becoming softer and less irritated. And despite its cramped hanging space in my bathroom, the towel feels completely dry within less than half an hour of using it. If you're looking for a game-changing towel, the Resore Bath Towel is $99 at Nordstrom.