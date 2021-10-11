This Travel Umbrella With 13,700 Five-star Ratings Is on Sale Today
There are travelers who carefully plan every detail of their trip, and there are travelers who are a bit more spontaneous. No matter which category you fall into, there are still plenty of things that remain outside of your control — like the weather. The best thing you can do is to prepare for any kind, starting by packing a highly rated travel umbrella.
Space is a precious commodity, even in good luggage, but thankfully, the Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella easily slips inside almost any bag, including an everyday purse or backpack, because it's only 11.5 inches long. The double-vented canopy windproofs it, preventing tears in strong gusts, and because the Repel umbrella was created with fiberglass ribs and coated with Teflon, it deflects not only rain, but also heat.
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $30)
"This umbrella is so well made — so strong and so fashionable," wrote one of the 5,000 five-star reviewers. "It has the feel of a product that will last forever. We were looking for an umbrella that could be packed away in a small suitcase, but would provide maximum protection under the most adverse of conditions. We're headed to the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, and we will confidently bring this one with us."
To buy: amazon.com, $30
"This is an excellent umbrella, and I highly recommend it," wrote another five-star reviewer. "I live in downtown Chicago, and when it rains, we often have 30+ mph winds that suddenly change directions between buildings. During my morning and evening walking commutes today, the wind blew all other umbrellas inside out; but not this umbrella! It alone kept its integrity through the fierce wind and rain."
By pressing a button, the Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella opens to shield you from rain, sleet, snow, and even sun — so shop it in 11 colors and patterns while most of them are on sale.