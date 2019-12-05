You Can Now Have Rent the Runway Delivered to Your W Hotel Room

Image zoom Courtesy of Rent the Runway/W Hotels

W Hotels and Rent the Runway want you to leave all your clothes at home and use their closet instead.

The two iconic brands introduced a new collaboration on Thursday, with Rent the Runway’s Closet Concierge program launching at select W Hotels around the United States. Starting today, guests of W Aspen, W South Beach, W Washington D.C. and W Hollywood will have access to a full travel wardrobe curated by Rent the Runway for each destination. The clothes will even be waiting for you on arrival so no packing necessary.

“Traveling without luggage has always been my dream. We are thrilled to partner with W Hotels to bring the RTR Closet Concierge to life, so travelers can simply show up and have their dream closet waiting for them in their hotel room,” Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, said in a statement.

Here’s how it works: After booking their room guests can choose from four styles to rent for the duration of their stay from Rent the Runway’s Unlimited Closet for only $69. Additionally, guests can select from a destination-ready assortment tailored to each unique W hotel location. Those destination-ready outfits are seriously cutting edge as they also incorporate Rent the Runway’s proprietary data on trending colors, designers, silhouettes and the climate of each location.

Then, guests simply drop off their clothing items upon checkout.

“W is always looking for ways to give our guests new/next experiences that empower them to express themselves and upgrade their travel experience, and the RTR Closet Concierge does both,” Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader at W Hotels, added. “Collaborating with Rent the Runway — such a creative, conscious and trend-setting brand — allows us to reinvent the way our guests pack and dress as they travel. Skipping the packing process is a whole new level of luxury for our guests and is yet another surprising way continue to reinvent hospitality.”