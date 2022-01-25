Shoppers Say This Product Is 'Magic in a Bottle' — Including a Career Hairstylist Who Says 'Nothing Comes Close'

Rene Furterer's Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate is a pre-shampoo treatment, created to be the cleansing and purifying first step of your hair care routine. The concentrate focuses on the scalp, treating dryness with a hydrating dose of orange and lavender essential oils. The formula also includes soybean oil, vitamin E, marjoram leaf oil, oregano leaf oil, and two types of castor seed oil, all of which work together to deliver an impressive amount of moisture and smoothing benefits to the scalp and hair. The luxurious elixir is delivered to the scalp and the roots via an exclusive, targeted scalp massaging tip, designed to help increase circulation and better prepare your hair for the shampoo, conditioner, and other products that follow. Think of it as an indulgent, pre-shampoo detox for your scalp and hair — and one that smells amazing, to boot.