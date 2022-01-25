Shoppers Say This Product Is 'Magic in a Bottle' — Including a Career Hairstylist Who Says 'Nothing Comes Close'
When you think of a solid hair care routine, what comes to mind? Perhaps a shampoo and conditioner combination tailored to your specific hair type, or even a serum to add in post-wash. However, beloved French haircare brand Rene Furterer makes a strengthening hair product designed to add in before you wash, and even career hairstylists claim that "nothing comes close" to its results.
Rene Furterer's Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate is a pre-shampoo treatment, created to be the cleansing and purifying first step of your hair care routine. The concentrate focuses on the scalp, treating dryness with a hydrating dose of orange and lavender essential oils. The formula also includes soybean oil, vitamin E, marjoram leaf oil, oregano leaf oil, and two types of castor seed oil, all of which work together to deliver an impressive amount of moisture and smoothing benefits to the scalp and hair. The luxurious elixir is delivered to the scalp and the roots via an exclusive, targeted scalp massaging tip, designed to help increase circulation and better prepare your hair for the shampoo, conditioner, and other products that follow. Think of it as an indulgent, pre-shampoo detox for your scalp and hair — and one that smells amazing, to boot.
To buy: renefurtererusa.com, $50
Though the Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate may sound like the ultimate in at-home spa experiences, according to shoppers, it's also got major benefits that actually work wonders on hair.
"Deep cleansing. Exfoliating. [It's a] stimulating natural first step to a healthy, happy, clean scalp! I love, love, love everything about Complexe 5," wrote one professional stylist. "To date, there is nothing that comes close (I've tried them all). [After] 40+ years as a hairstylist, I can recommend this product to just about everyone."
"I LOVE this product," says another fan of the formula who called it "a spa-quality hair loss helper." "Not only can I feel this product stimulating my scalp, I can't get enough of the smell of real ingredients — like fresh from a garden. Seriously! This is a treat for your scalp and senses."
In addition to moisture, strengthening, and increased hair growth, some shoppers reveal that Complexe 5 even helped cure ongoing scalp and hair issues.
"I have had eczema issues on and off for years, especially on the top of my scalp," wrote one reviewer. "My dermatologist gave me steroid creams and I was told stress was the cause… This was my last attempt. I tried the scalp treatment and volume shampoo and conditioner from Rene Furterer. My scalp cleared up 95 percent after the first use, it is now completely healed, and I'm so excited to have found a solution."
Ultimately, over a hundred five-star reviewers concur that Complexe 5 is, as one reviewer said, "magic in a bottle." If you're in the market for a major upgrade to your hair care routine, check out Rene Furterer's beloved Complex 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate before your next shampoo.
