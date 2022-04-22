This Genius Jewelry Case Is the Only Thing That Keeps My Necklaces Tangle Free When Traveling

What really impressed me was how protective and functional the Rellery Flat Jewelry Case is. Organizing my necklaces has always been a struggle, and this not only provided a designated place to store delicate pieces, but also went above and beyond to make sure they were safe from damage while in transit. The hooks securely snap into place and keep my jewelry from moving and getting tangled, and there are even cloth pouches at the bottom to prevent damage to your necklace pendants and jewels. I appreciate how they act as a protective barrier for my favorite items and offer extra storage for hair ties and rings.