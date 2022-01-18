I Shop for a Living, and I Found the Perfect Silk Button-down That Will Become Your Next Wardrobe Staple

I am new to the world of elevated basics, so the $148 price tag on a single plain black button-down was a hard pill to swallow. I got the shirt in an XL, nervous that the fit would be off, that the oversized style would look, well, regular-sized on me. I was also prepared for the fabric to cling to every wrinkle in my bra and mole on my stomach. I was maybe even hoping for it to not work out, so I could save myself the money.