 Shoppers Say These Stylish Water Shoes Are the 'Most Comfortable Sandals' They've Ever Worn

You'll want to invest in a good pair of water shoes that can carry you through summer and handle all of the outdoor activities you have planned. The only problem? Waterproof shoes don't have the reputation for being stylish — like, at all. Well, that was before Amazon shoppers started noticing the Reef Water Vista Sandals, which offer the appeal of a fashion sandal with the durability and protection of a water shoe. And, you can get a pair for as little as $36.