Shoppers Say These Stylish Water Shoes Are the 'Most Comfortable Sandals' They've Ever Worn
A summer spent by the water — whether it be the pool, beach, river, or lake — is one that will, without a doubt, make up some of the best memories. But, all that fun in the sun spent on hot patios, meandering rocky shores, kayaking, walking splinter-ridden boardwalks, and relaxing on the boat can't be achieved without the proper attire — starting with your footwear.
You'll want to invest in a good pair of water shoes that can carry you through summer and handle all of the outdoor activities you have planned. The only problem? Waterproof shoes don't have the reputation for being stylish — like, at all. Well, that was before Amazon shoppers started noticing the Reef Water Vista Sandals, which offer the appeal of a fashion sandal with the durability and protection of a water shoe. And, you can get a pair for as little as $36.
Shoppers have their choice of 12 colors and patterns, which includes neutrals like black, white, beige, and gray, plus statement-making shades such as aqua blue, pink, army green, and more. There's even an ocean-inspired marbled blue pair that will look great on the beach. Sizes range from 5 to 11 to accommodate a variety of foot sizes and widths, and you can consult the size chart to ensure the best fit.
The Reef Water Vista Sandals get their water resistance from their dual-density EVA foam construction, which is also responsible for the shoes' arch-supporting cushioned footbeds and impressive durability. For added comfort, they feature an adjustable strap at the back that keeps your foot securely in place for a natural-feeling stride (unlike with a pair of slides, for instance). They also have traction on the bottom to keep you stable and confident even on slick surfaces.
But, their versatility is what makes these vacation-ready sandals a travel must-have. Aside from being water resistant, the Reef Water Vista Sandals' platform-slingback silhouette, textured espadrille-inspired detailing, and supportive fit make it a viable footwear option for practically any trip. Think about it: They can be worn with casual everyday outfits and dressed up for nicer occasions, translating to fewer shoes taking up space in your luggage.
Since gaining popularity among travelers and avid beachgoers, the Water Vista Sandals have earned an impressive 4.5-star rating from Amazon shoppers. While many water-friendly shoes tend to be clunky and heavy, these are anything but that. In fact, one customer complimented their lightweight feel, pointing out that you "don't even feel like you have shoes on."
Another raved that they "can walk in them all day long," adding that "everyone should own a pair." A third shopper chimed in to say that the sandals give you "a bounce with every step," echoing just how comfortable they are. They also admitted that they "originally got this sandal for the pool and now wear them everywhere!"
They've even gotten a seal of approval from customers with plantar fasciitis — including one reviewer that shared "finding shoes that don't hurt my feet is next to impossible." They added, "They are the most comfortable sandals I have ever worn."
If you do decide to incorporate them into your everyday wardrobe, one reviewer shared, "I get tons of compliments on these and they're so versatile — from casual to dressy." Another buyer assured others that you'll "definitely get [your] money's worth out of them," and wrote that the sandals were used at the beach, the lake, and kayaking at the river.
For one shopper, who doesn't like to touch an ocean or lake bottom with their bare feet, noted that the water shoes came in handy and that "they stay on when in the water." They added, "I can't say enough how much I love these sandals."
Vouching for their traction, an Amazon customer noted that the water sandals have a "good grip when wet and out of the water." They also highlighted that their hook and loop fastener doesn't fray or weaken after being exposed to water over time. A final wearer, who deemed these their "new favorite sandals," shared "They are perfect [for] long walks, running around with kids, and if it rains or gets wet, they resist slipping so well!"
Trust us, you need to give the Reef Water Vista Sandals a try. Grab a pair at Amazon today for as little as $36 and prepare to be obsessed.