This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Is Having a Surprise Sale on Its Comfiest White Sneakers — and Prices Start at $30
Comfortable footwear is always in fashion, which explains why celebrities and royals alike are constantly being photographed wearing Reebok sneakers when they're out and about. The beloved shoes are renowned for their retro style, supportive fit, durable construction, and all-around comfortability, and for being a mainstay in the wardrobes of Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski, and more.
Thinking about taking a style cue from these A-listers? Now's the perfect time to buy a pair from the heritage brand — given that Amazon is having a secret sale and white footwear is about to be back in style for summer. The retailer just marked down several Reebok sneakers (including Markle's go-to pair) during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. The early deals allow shoppers to save up to 50 percent off on the popular, top-rated sneakers for a limited time.
While we do love the Duchess of Sussex's favorite, another style that's generating a lot of buzz for its discounted price tag is the Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker, which has a sleeker profile and is currently marked down 26 percent this weekend. Dare we say it's fit for royalty with the "princess" name attached?
To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $50)
The vintage-inspired sneakers have racked up more than 6,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who love them for their monochromatic white silhouette, flexible and soft synthetic leather uppers (which won't cause blisters), lightweight feel, and pro-arch support design. They're fortified with an EVA foam midsole that cushions the foot with every stride, ensuring that there's adequate support to the toes, heels, and arch.
The outsoles are made of high-abrasion rubber, which provides shock absorption (to prevent strain on your joints) and gives the sneakers their impressive no-slip traction. This sturdiness of the design and customizable, lace-up fit also helps stabilize your feet and ankles so you can walk comfortably and confidently all day.
"They are the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn at a good price," one Amazon shopper said in their review. Another customer added, "They are comfortable for my morning walks. Good arch support. I could wear them all day long, really." A third wearer chimed in to share that the sneakers were soft and caused no blisters. They added, "These shoes were perfect from the moment I put them on."
The Reebok Princess Sneakers also score points from the fashion community. Shoppers highlighted that they can be paired with everything from skirts and dresses to jeans and shorts. Another reviewer called them their "all-time favorite" sneakers since they "can always count on Reebok Princess to fit the occasion." They went on to say, "Great quality, great fit, and easier than canvas to keep clean."
Several customers also pointed out that they're perfect for trips that include lots of walking. After testing them at an amusement park, a shopper with high arches was happy to report that they were comfortable "all day." Similarly, another reviewer said they were "super comfortable" and "perfect" for their trip to Disney World, because they are " so light and supportive." They added, "I walked for hours two days in a row; they even got soaked on the rides and they dried up super quick."
It's not hard to see why shoppers have fallen in love with the Reebok Princess Sneakers, but if you're looking for a chunkier style or a shoe with even more personality (check out the California-inspired, retro stripes on the Reebok Women's Club C Sneaker below), there are plenty of comfortable Reebok shoes on sale at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to explore more popular Reebok styles that are discounted for Memorial Day weekend.
