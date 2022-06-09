Travelers Say They Practically Live in These Flowy Linen Pants on Vacation — and They're Finally Back in Stock

According to reviews, the Quince Linen Pants run true to size and have more structure than their other similar pairs on the market. One shopper added, "I've tried on other pairs of similarly styled linen pants, and the pleats in the front pouch out while the elastic pinches. This pair, however, feels and looks great." The same reviewer also shared that the pants' flowy design is ideal "for my job, which requires me to walk from client to client in hot [and] humid New York City summers."