Travelers Say They Practically Live in These Flowy Linen Pants on Vacation — and They're Finally Back in Stock
One's summer wardrobe can only have so many shorts and skirts. If you're looking to spice up your outfits while remaining cool, a good pair of flowy linen pants will help you beat the heat in style. But with so many options out there, it's hard to find a pair that's made from a quality material that's comfortable, flattering, and still structured enough to wear for several occasions.
Thankfully, it appears that shoppers have found a pair that checks off all of the boxes: the Quince Linen Pants. A best-seller from the brand, which is behind some of Travel + Leisure editors' favorite travel-ready loungewear pieces, the linen pants were restocked just in time for summer. And, from the looks of it, they could easily sell out at any moment, so we recommend shopping ASAP.
The pants achieve their reviewer-loved softness and airy feel with their breathable linen construction, which is made up of eco-friendly and durable European flax-based fibers. They're also Oeko-Tex-certified, meaning that they're free from hazardous substances. Designed with sweaty summer days (and nights) in mind, their relaxed fit is made even more comfortable with a cropped 25-inch inseam and wide-leg silhouette, which promote airflow while ensuring the pants offer enough stretch. But, they're strategically lined so they're not flimsy or see-through.
The pants' high-rise elastic waistband gives you the perfect amount of flexibility and makes them easy to throw on for hectic travel days, running errands, or last-minute plans with friends and family. And, we'd be remiss not to mention that the Quince Linen Pants come equipped with not one, not two, but three pockets so you can store your smartphone, wallet, plane tickets, and other essentials while you're on the move.
Shoppers have their choice of five colors, which feature classics like black, white, and beige, as well as elevated neutrals like terracotta and washed olive green. Sizes range from XS to XL.
Since gaining popularity among shoppers, the Quince Linen Pants have earned an impressive 4.8-star average rating from customers, many of whom are avid travelers. One wrote, "These are my new favorite summer pants. I bought a tan pair to take to Hawaii and practically lived in them. Now I have a white pair for my trip to Europe this summer."
But if you don't have any trips planned this summer, several reviewers were happy to report that the linen pants make an excellent addition to their warm-weather wardrobes. When describing their fit, one shopper said that they are "loose, comfy, and cool in humid sticky weather. Perfect for summer!" Another customer chimed in to add that they were "very impressed with the quality of the linen."
A third buyer mentioned that you can easily dress the pants up or dress down, and quipped that they've "essentially been living in these pants since I've gotten them." They added: "They are the perfect work-from-home pants and can easily transition to the office as well."
Related: The Best Travel Pants for Women
According to reviews, the Quince Linen Pants run true to size and have more structure than their other similar pairs on the market. One shopper added, "I've tried on other pairs of similarly styled linen pants, and the pleats in the front pouch out while the elastic pinches. This pair, however, feels and looks great." The same reviewer also shared that the pants' flowy design is ideal "for my job, which requires me to walk from client to client in hot [and] humid New York City summers."
Complimenting the fit, another reviewer said, "They hit at the perfect spot on my waist, aren't too long, and feel really airy and comfortable when I'm walking around."Upgrade your summer wardrobe with the newly restocked Quince Linen Pants. Get a pair (or two) before they sell out again.