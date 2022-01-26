I Shop for a Living — and These Cashmere and Silk Pieces From Quince Are My New Favorite Wardrobe Staples
Nearly all of my shopping hopes and dreams fall into three categories while I'm out perusing the racks at my favorite shops or clicking through the pages on a brand's online sale: quality, affordability, and design. Most of the time, what I ended up buying ticks two of those boxes with one left abandoned, but that all changed when I was finally introduced to Quince.
Launched in late 2020, Quince is a brand that specializes in traditionally luxurious and expensive fabrics, like cashmere, silk, imported wool, and linen, but does so in a way that doesn't break the bank. The affordable price tag for high-quality clothes isn't the only thing that sets Quince apart. To put it simply, everything the brand makes is gorgeous. Quince's colors are the kind of deep and saturated hues that blend well with nearly your entire existing wardrobe with mind-blowing ease, and the way its clothes are cut makes them feel and look like they've been professionally tailored after they were bought.
My favorite piece so far is the Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan. It's warm and cozy, but feels light as a feather. The cardigan fits comfortably over a thin, long-sleeved shirt, and the shawl-inspired collar gives me the flexibility to let it lay folded or sitting upright against my neck if I'm cold (which is most of the time). I love the length for keeping me toasty from shoulders to mid-thigh, but also for the flexibility to toss it over myself like a blanket if I'm chilly on a long car ride or even on my own couch. I bought the oatmeal color, which is a creamy beige, and it comes in three more colors, and sizes ranging from X-small to X-large. So far, I haven't found an outfit this duster doesn't compliment. It goes with everything from torn, light wash boyfriend jeans and a white t-shirt to a tailored black linen dress and, on one occasion, as a robe over my pajamas.
Over 100 shoppers have given the duster an average of 4.9 stars, with many of them singing the same praises. "I can't stop wearing it!" one reviewer wrote, "The quality is great for the price and I will continue to buy from them. This was a purchase for one of my co-workers and she has had it on every day since she got it. Try Quince, you won't regret it," another added.
This likely comes as no surprise, but my love for the pieces I currently own has me circling back to Quince to see what else I want to add to my collection. Take a look at the 10 sweaters, tops, dresses, and more that I'm clicking into my cart right now below.
Quince's Best Affordable Clothing
- 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress, $80
- 100% Linen Pants, $40
- Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants, $90
- Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami, $40
- Baby Alpaca-Wool Cropped Cardigan, $60
- Mongolian Shrunken Cashmere Sweatshirt, $60
- Washable Silk Skirt, $60
- Mongolian Cashmere Tee, $45
- Cashmere Trouser Sock, $30
- Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater, $100
The secret behind the brand charging half or even two-thirds of what its competitors would for such beautiful clothes is a manufacturer-to-customer model that cuts out a myriad of supply chain middlemen, ensuring we get the closest price to what it actually costs to make a garment. Another piece that looks and feels like it should give you sticker shock is the Washable Silk Skirt.
This skirt is light as air despite being fully lined, and even the champagne color isn't transparent. It has an elastic waistband that never flips over and is sewn into the top in a way that totally conceals it, plus, it fits snugly against the body, but not too tightly that I can't tuck a cotton t-shirt into it. This skirt is so soft it feels almost like liquid against my legs, and might just be the most-complimented article of clothing I own. I've tried similar styles from other brands that didn't make the cut because they gaped at the waist slightly, stuck to my legs with static, or otherwise sat in an unflattering way, and I'm so glad I didn't settle on one before finding Quince.
Part lounging around sweatshirt, part expensive- and professional-looking sweater, this cashmere sweatshirt is everything I want in a warm, cozy layer. Made of 100 percent Grade A Mongolian cashmere and available in 12 colors, this sportswear-inspired sweatshirt comes pre-shrunk for a fitted look that's far from sloppy, in a material that screams luxury. The first time I slipped this sweatshirt on, I wore it all day long around my house and was forced to finally take it off only because it was time to go to bed.
Find your own new favorite beautiful, affordable, and tasteful pieces from Quince today — but better hurry, the cat is finally out of the bag and looks are starting to sell out.