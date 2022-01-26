I Shop for a Living — and These Cashmere and Silk Pieces From Quince Are My New Favorite Wardrobe Staples

My favorite piece so far is the Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan. It's warm and cozy, but feels light as a feather. The cardigan fits comfortably over a thin, long-sleeved shirt, and the shawl-inspired collar gives me the flexibility to let it lay folded or sitting upright against my neck if I'm cold (which is most of the time). I love the length for keeping me toasty from shoulders to mid-thigh, but also for the flexibility to toss it over myself like a blanket if I'm chilly on a long car ride or even on my own couch. I bought the oatmeal color, which is a creamy beige, and it comes in three more colors, and sizes ranging from X-small to X-large. So far, I haven't found an outfit this duster doesn't compliment. It goes with everything from torn, light wash boyfriend jeans and a white t-shirt to a tailored black linen dress and, on one occasion, as a robe over my pajamas.