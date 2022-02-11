This Portable Air Purifier Gives Travelers 'Peace of Mind' When Flying — and It's on Sale Now
Traveling in the midst of a global pandemic brings lots of uncertainties. But one thing that always rings true is that you should do everything you can to make yourself feel comfortable and safe. For Amazon shoppers, that involves traveling with the Pure Enrichment PureZone Portable Air Purifier, a miniature HEPA air purifier that removes up to 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and odors from your personal space, according to the brand.
While air purifiers are commonly used to combat allergies, this speaker-sized device has been generating a lot of buzz among wanderlust reviewers, who shared that it gives them extra ″peace of mind″ when traveling on planes and other crowded modes of transportation. Right now, Amazon's best-selling travel-sized air purifier is on sale for 20 percent off, bringing its $50 price tag down to $40. And there's a special on-site coupon you can use to get an additional $5 off, resulting in a 30 percent markdown. Hurry, this deal won't last long.
To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $50)
Using a dual filtration system made up of a carbon pre-filter and a True HEPA filter, the PureZone Air Purifier thoroughly cleanses and sanitizes particles measuring up to 0.3 microns within a 54-square-foot radius. It has straight-forward operation: It easily turns on and off with the touch of a button and offers three fan speed settings for customized air cleansing. Several Amazon shoppers vouched for its quiet motor, even on the highest level.
Beyond its effectiveness and ease of use, the personal air purifier is the perfect size for travel, measuring a petite 8.5 inches by 3.3 inches by 2.7 inches, and conveniently fits on nightstands, tray tables, and in cup holders. It only weighs 1 pound, which makes it purse-, briefcase-, and carry-on-friendly — one customer said that they tow it in the water bottle holder of their backpack. Plus, the rechargeable battery has a maximum run time of 12 hours.
It's earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings from reviewers, many of which have put it to the test while traveling. One wrote: "We've put this thing to use in a rental car, an Amtrak car, and on a plane trip (all in the space of one week this summer), and it really made us feel better about the entire experience."
In addition to creating a "nice little bubble of extra 'protection'" for one Amazon shopper, the mini air purifier also came in handy for neutralizing the odors in a hotel room that "wreaked of cigarette smoke." After calling it a "must-have for travel," the reviewer also noted that it helped alleviate smoke-induced headaches during a road trip, and that it fit comfortably in their cupholder.
Whether you're looking to alleviate allergies, neutralize odors, or simply feel safer while traveling during the pandemic, the Pure Enrichment PureZone Portable Air Purifier will make an excellent companion on your next adventure. Make sure to get one while it's still on sale at Amazon.