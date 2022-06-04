Shoppers Swear by These Perfect-fitting Running Shorts From Amazon — and They're Just $25 Today
You've probably tried quite a few pairs of active or running shorts in your lifetime — and we bet there's a decent amount of options in your dresser right now. But, are any of them actually comfortable to the point that you constantly reach for them with zero complaints? If your answer is no, Amazon shoppers have discovered the perfect pair in the Pudolla 2-in-1 Running Shorts.
The popular men's running shorts boast a thoughtful and high-performing design that ensures you're comfortable, dry, and supported during every phase of your workout, regardless of your favorite fitness activity. They currently have 3,100 five-star ratings from customers for an impressive 4.5-star average rating, and they just went on sale.
For a limited time, you can score these fan-favorite active shorts for 17 percent off, bringing the price tag down to a cool $25 and making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on a few pairs. They're available in 18 colors and prints and come in a size range of S-3XL. While wearers say the shorts fit true to size, you can also consult the handy size chart to find the right fit.
Made from a stretchy and durable nylon-elastane blend, the 5-inch Pudolla Running Shorts move with your body so you never feel restricted when you're breaking a sweat. This fabric combination also gives the shorts enhanced breathability, a soft feel, and quick-drying abilities. For added comfort, the running shorts have an elastic waistband with a hidden drawcord so you can customize the fit without worrying about the shorts stretching out over time.
But what really makes these shorts stand out is their 2-in-1 design that features an internal compression layer, much like a stretchy bike short, underneath. It hits slightly below the short's hemline to prevent chafing and give you extra coverage when you're on the move, whether it be at the gym, on the trails, or making your way through a busy airport terminal. This layer is also stocked with a discreet pocket that's secure enough to carry your phone, keys, and other essentials that you want to keep close and out of sight.
There are also handy pockets throughout the external layer of the shorts; wearers can alternate between the two side pockets or the zippered slit pocket at the back. And if your go-to headphones aren't earbuds, you can connect the cord through the hidden cable hole for easy listening when your phone is in the internal compression pocket.
In their reviews, fitness enthusiasts shared that they found the Pudolla Running Shorts to outperform their name-brand activewear, with many admitting that they were impressed with their quality considering their low price tag.
"These are incredible shorts all around," one reviewer wrote. "They fit perfectly, look good, and are very comfortable." They added, "Even the compression short is comfortable enough to wear 12 to 14 hours per day with zero discomfort." Another shopper chimed in: "These shorts feel and look just like a $80 to $100 pair of workout shorts." And a third customer quipped that they're so comfy that it "actually feels like I'm walking around in my underwear."
In fact, several shoppers expressed the same sentiment. Another said that they're so light "you will forget you are wearing anything!" Their review was followed by a customer that shared that they love them for working out and "still feeling like I have nothing on."
Speaking to their versatility, one shopper shared that they also wear them to swim, while another was happy to report that the shorts kept them comfortable on a bike ride and nothing fell out of the pocket. For avid runners, they can be worn for ″sprints and marathon distances,″ as well as for lifting, according to a reviewer. Others shared that they also work well for yoga, Crossfit, Pilates, climbing, and other popular workouts.
Ready to replace your underperforming workout running shorts? Get the Pudolla Running Shorts on Amazon today while they're on sale for $25.