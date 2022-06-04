Shoppers Swear by These Perfect-fitting Running Shorts From Amazon — and They're Just $25 Today

But what really makes these shorts stand out is their 2-in-1 design that features an internal compression layer, much like a stretchy bike short, underneath. It hits slightly below the short's hemline to prevent chafing and give you extra coverage when you're on the move, whether it be at the gym, on the trails, or making your way through a busy airport terminal. This layer is also stocked with a discreet pocket that's secure enough to carry your phone, keys, and other essentials that you want to keep close and out of sight.