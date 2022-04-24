This Fog-free Snorkel Set Is 'Perfect' for Beach Adventures — and It's on Sale Now
It feels like we just finally entered spring, but summer and your next long weekend trip to the Bahamas or sandy adventure in the Maldives will be here before you know it. Your beach bag packing list likely includes a blanket, towel, and an umbrella (plus this pro tool to get it into the sand), but for those of us who want a bit more from our day at the beach than lounging in the sun, there's the Prodive Premium Snorkel Set.
We know what you're thinking: Snorkeling masks are notorious for loose-fitting straps, foggy plastic, and leaky masks that leave you teary-eyed and frustrated. But, according to more than 3,000 Amazon shoppers, this set is "perfect" for the whole family. And right now, It's 15 percent off in both the child and adult size options.
To buy: amazon.com, from $26 (originally $30)
These snorkel sets are made with premium silicone for a tight seal that's still comfortable on your face. The brand says the snorkel itself uses unique, "breathe-easy technology" to keep water out and ensure that you're never gulping it down while you're trying to breathe. The valve can be adjusted to open and close as needed, while the genius anti-fog tempered glass in the mask allows for crystal clear viewing. The whole set is completely made of non-toxic materials, too, so your little ones can enjoy using it safely. It even comes with a waterproof tote bag that you can stuff into your suitcase and pack for your trip with ease.
Shoppers say they "couldn't believe" how well the mask "fit everyone in our family," and in the case of this one reviewer, that included everyone from a 10-year-old girl up to her "40-something parents," plus three other teenagers. The shopper added that, between the lot of them, there was "virtually no need to adjust the straps."
"The closed snorkel with the valve was amazing," they wrote, adding that they had "never used anything like that." Another shopper was thrilled with the quality and wrote that the goggles "do not fog up even a little." They added that the masks were "focused and clear" and that the snorkel made breathing under water a breeze.
Enjoy snorkeling the hassle-free way this summer by ordering the Prodive Premium Snorkel Set for yourself and every member of your family while it's on sale at Amazon today.