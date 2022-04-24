This Fog-free Snorkel Set Is 'Perfect' for Beach Adventures — and It's on Sale Now

These snorkel sets are made with premium silicone for a tight seal that's still comfortable on your face. The brand says the snorkel itself uses unique, "breathe-easy technology" to keep water out and ensure that you're never gulping it down while you're trying to breathe. The valve can be adjusted to open and close as needed, while the genius anti-fog tempered glass in the mask allows for crystal clear viewing. The whole set is completely made of non-toxic materials, too, so your little ones can enjoy using it safely. It even comes with a waterproof tote bag that you can stuff into your suitcase and pack for your trip with ease.