Amazon Shoppers Have Found Their 'All-time Favorite Shirt' in This $19 Ruffled Top 

Created with warm temperatures in mind, the cute summer top is made with a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex to achieve a soft, lightweight feel. It also has a bit of stretch to it so you know you'll be able to move comfortably when wearing it on long travel days and at crowded theme parks and museums. When describing the t-shirt, one shopper confirmed that it's "comfy on the skin and not scratchy." Another shared, "the fit is very nice, not too tight but not too loose. It is perfectly flowy."