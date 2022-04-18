Amazon Shoppers Have Found Their 'All-time Favorite Shirt' in This $19 Ruffled Top
No vacation packing list is complete without a wardrobe staple t-shirt. Whether you're headed somewhere tropical or just visiting family and friends nearby, you'll no doubt need something versatile and comfortable in your suitcase that you can throw on with virtually any outfit. Luckily, the PrinStory Ruffle Sleeve Tee from Amazon can be used as a stylish base for all of your vacation outfits, and it's just $19.
The reviewer-loved top, which comes in 40 colors and sizes ranging from small to 2XL, puts a fashionable spin on the classic t-shirt look with its trendy ruffled cap sleeves. The elegant detail instantly elevates your vacation wardrobe and can be paired with anything from dressy skirts and flowy pants to laidback jeans and pull-on shorts, depending on what your itinerary has in store. It's not hard to see why shoppers call it their ″all-time favorite shirt,″ or why they "get compliments every time I wear it."
Created with warm temperatures in mind, the cute summer top is made with a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex to achieve a soft, lightweight feel. It also has a bit of stretch to it so you know you'll be able to move comfortably when wearing it on long travel days and at crowded theme parks and museums. When describing the t-shirt, one shopper confirmed that it's "comfy on the skin and not scratchy." Another shared, "the fit is very nice, not too tight but not too loose. It is perfectly flowy."
The PrinStory Ruffle Sleeve Tee has a slightly longer hemline than many other basic t-shirts, which guarantees more torso and backside coverage. Between its longline construction and a rounded neckline, you have ample protection from the sun, especially if you decide to wear it to the beach or pool.
According to a reviewer, the extra length "makes it easy to tuck into pants or wear long over leggings." And if you're traveling for work, you can easily pair it with slacks or a pencil skirt for a polished professional look.
In their reviews, Amazon shoppers were impressed with how well-made the summery top is. One highlighted that the "material is soft and not see-through." Another buyer raved, "this turned out to be one of my favorite articles of clothing that I've purchased on Amazon." They also added that it "doesn't wrinkle," which will come in especially handy if you're packing the top in your suitcase.
As for how it wears, a shopper called the top "very flattering" and admitted they'll be "buying this shirt again in a couple other colors."
Give your summer wardrobe a refresh with the PrinStory Ruffle Sleeve Tee. You can get one on Amazon, where prices start at as little as $19.