Travelers Are 'Absolutely in Love' With This $35 Amazon Jumpsuit With Pockets
Most of us have a particular outfit that's unofficially become our designated travel uniform. Regardless of your style, we imagine that this outfit is your go-to because it's made with comfortable materials, has functional features, including pockets, and can easily be worn throughout your trip thanks to its versatility. Don't have something like this in your closet? According to shoppers, the PrettyGarden Wrap Jumpsuit deserves a spot in every traveler's luggage because it meets all these criteria and more, and we think you'll want to add it to your travel wardrobe ASAP.
The popular piece, which has more than 5,700 five-star ratings from customers, frequent travelers, and flight attendants alike, takes the guesswork out of outfit planning with its easy-to-style design. It's also incredibly comfortable with its lightweight, stretchy cotton-polyester blend, offering plenty of coverage on chilly days but letting you breathe in hot weather. These are just a few reasons why thousands of shoppers are calling it the ″best purchase ever.″
Boasting a relaxed, slightly slouchy silhouette, the jumpsuit has the same softness and comfort as your favorite joggers and t-shirt, but with a fashionable twist. The one-piece has a wrap v-neck front that elevates its classic short-sleeve top, while its elastic drawstring waist provides flattering structure, making it nice enough to wear to dinner and other dressier itinerary items. For convenience, the jumpsuit has two side pockets and a button at the neckline to keep everything in place while you're on the move.
Shoppers can choose from 17 colors, which include neutrals like black, army green, navy, and gray, as well as bold hues like royal blue, light pink, red, fuchsia, and more. Sizes range from S to XL.
"This is my first jumpsuit ever and I can't believe how absolutely in love I am with this. I feel like a million bucks," an Amazon customer raved, adding that it "fits like a glove, [runs] true to size, and [is] extremely flattering." Plus, they confirmed that "the fabric isn't see-through." Perhaps one of the most glowing reviews comes from a flight attendant who said that everyone in their flight group has one of the jumpsuits, noting that they "all love the comfort and value."
Another reviewer highlighted that it's "easy to dress up with heels and accessories or dress down with flats." They also mentioned that the jumpsuit "is warm enough if [the weather is] breezy, and light enough that you won't overheat." Their review was followed by another shopper who wrote, "You could literally wear it to lounge in, to work, shopping or even to a wedding…I have gotten several compliments when wearing it."
Further speaking to its versatility, one buyer said that the PrettyGarden Jumpsuit "worked for a super easy travel outfit, a big night out outfit, and a trip to an outdoor event in the blazing sun." How's that for a must-have in your suitcase?
Related: The Best Travel Dresses of 2022
Another avid traveler shared that the piece comes in handy when "looking for easy outfits" to pack. A wearer chimed in to add that they "wear this every single time I travel now." Plus, its lightweight construction makes it easy to pack, and one reviewer pointed out that it "launders great" so you don't have to worry about wrinkles and stains.
What are you waiting for? Get the PrettyGarden Wrap Jumpsuit on Amazon today for your next trip or big event.