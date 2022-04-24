Celebs Can't Stop Wearing This Flattering Maxi Dress Style — and We Found It on Amazon for As Little As $20

PrettyGarden Floral Ruffle Puff Sleeve Dress

For a more minimalist take on the trend, opt for this maxi dress from PrettyGarden. It has the simplicity of a t-shirt dress, but it's elevated with elegant details like puff sleeves and a tiered skirt. The stretchy polyester-spandex blend piece is lightweight, breathable, and keeps its shape. Take it on your next trip and wear it for dinners out or the other fancy occasions on your itinerary. In a pinch, it can also be worn as a swimwear cover-up. And, let's be real, it will probably make its way into your everyday wardrobe, too. It's no wonder why Amazon reviewers call it "the best dress ever." Shoppers have their choice of 11 colors and prints, which range from bold leopard spots to playful polka dots.

To buy: amazon.com, $41