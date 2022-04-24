Celebs Can't Stop Wearing This Flattering Maxi Dress Style — and We Found It on Amazon for As Little As $20
Maxi dresses have earned a well-deserved spot in our travel wardrobes thanks to their versatility and comfort. After all, how many other clothing items are able to make such a statement while being so incredibly easy to style?
We've seen countless iterations of the popular dress style over the years, but for summer 2022, maxi dresses are going back in time with the latest trend: prairie dresses. Taking a cue from the social media-favorite Cottagecore trend, which reimagines the rural English aesthetic, prairie dresses pay homage to an older western-inspired style — but with a modern spin, of course. And these pieces have earned a seal of approval from celebrities like Kate Hudson and Margot Robbie.
Prairie dresses are typically made up of romantic silhouettes with delicate details like floral prints, long billowing skirts, and lots of ruffles. Smocked bodices, high necklines, and puffed sleeves are other popular characteristics. But unlike the Little House on the Prairie dresses that you're probably thinking of, these trendy pieces are balanced with modern designs that feel fresh and look flattering, making them perfect vacation outfits as well as for your everyday wardrobe.
Curious to see the trend in action? We found tons of prairie dresses on Amazon in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles. The best part? Prices start at just $20. Keep scrolling to explore the best prairie dresses and read the glowing reviews they've earned from shoppers.
Related Items
R.YIposha Square Neck Ruffled Maxi Dress
Racking up more than 2,000 five-star ratings, this cotton maxi dress is one of the most popular iterations of the trend on Amazon. It perfectly encapsulates the vintage aesthetic with its puffed sleeves, elegant pleats, and intricate ruffles, while still feeling modern and fashionable thanks to its square neckline and pastel colors options, which include 31 hues. The elastic bust and slip-on style make the dress comfortable and easy to wear all day, so it's a great option for weddings and other formal events. One reviewer wrote, "this dress is beautiful and exactly everything I wanted it to be: flowy, flattering, versatile, and not see-through."
Kirundo Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress
This off-the-shoulder maxi dress from Kirundo adds flair to your dress collection with its ruffled neckline and hem, which is V-shaped to show some skin while also keeping things breezy. An elastic tie waistband gives the dress its reviewer-loved flattering shape and customizable fit. It's available in three colors in the button-up version, as well as nine colors in a button-less variation. When describing how the dress looks and feels, one shopper said it "looks really cute on, and the off the shoulder actually stays on your shoulders." Another chimed in, adding that they got "so many compliments" on the dress and that it's the "perfect color and very flattering."
R.Vivimos Plaid Puff Sleeve Off-Shoulder Dress
This off-the-shoulder dress stands out with its tiered skirt and voluminous mid-length balloon sleeves. It's available in eight variations of gingham plaid, as well as 12 solid colors. The cotton dress has a comfortable elasticized, smocked body, and a fashionable bow tie detail on the back. According to shoppers, it makes the perfect wedding guest dress, and can also be worn as a maternity dress. If you're traveling, one customer vouched that it pairs with "basically anything." Another raved, "you will get your money's worth from this beauty."
PrettyGarden Floral Ruffle Puff Sleeve Dress
For a more minimalist take on the trend, opt for this maxi dress from PrettyGarden. It has the simplicity of a t-shirt dress, but it's elevated with elegant details like puff sleeves and a tiered skirt. The stretchy polyester-spandex blend piece is lightweight, breathable, and keeps its shape. Take it on your next trip and wear it for dinners out or the other fancy occasions on your itinerary. In a pinch, it can also be worn as a swimwear cover-up. And, let's be real, it will probably make its way into your everyday wardrobe, too. It's no wonder why Amazon reviewers call it "the best dress ever." Shoppers have their choice of 11 colors and prints, which range from bold leopard spots to playful polka dots.
Zattcas Tiered Maxi Dress
Another refined pick, this polyester pull-on prairie dress has a stretchy smocked bust to prevent discomfort and ensure that you can move freely. Its fit-and-flare silhouette and tiered skirt give it a trendy shape that works for a variety of occasions, both casual and formal. It comes in 15 colors and a variety of prints that include delicate florals and statement-making animal spots. As one reviewer put it: "This is the perfect dress if you want comfort, cute[ness], and coverage." They also added that they "can wear it all day and be comfortable."
Maggeer Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Fans of long-sleeve dresses will enjoy this smocked midi dress from Maggeer, which comes in seven colorful floral print options. It's made from a woven knit fabric that makes it flowy and lightweight and has a fit-and-flare silhouette to give it shape. And don't fret, it's not see-through thanks to its built-in slip. "The dress is comfortable in every way," one reviewer wrote. Another said, "material, length, fit — all great." They also added that "it's a cute dress that can be used casually or dressed up a bit."
Kranda Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress
Not totally sold on ruffled balloon sleeves? We think this maxi dress from Kranda, which has more than 1,000 five-star ratings, might pique your interest. It trades the trendy detail for more fluttery sleeves, making it feel more whimsical and romantic while still making a fashionable statement. The polyester-blend dress has a ruched bodice, elasticized waist, and elegant pleating and layering on the skirt. Choose between nine colors, each of which features a gorgeous floral pattern or classic polka dot print.
PrettyGarden Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress
You can also ditch the sleeves completely. This tank-style maxi dress from PrettyGarden feels modern with its square neckline and adjustable tied straps, but still gives elements of the prairie dress trend with its ruffled hemline and gingham print. The polyester dress is available in six colors and is "so soft for summer outings," according to an Amazon shopper, who also noted that they "got so many compliments" when they wore it.
Kirundo Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Another sleeveless option, this tiered maxi dress puts a fashionable spin on the trend with its high neckline, which is elevated with delicate ruffling and an accent bow that can be worn open or closed. Additional ruffling can be found on the waistband that is elasticized for comfort. It's available in 12 colors and prints. One reviewer even said the dress "looks like it came from a boutique," indicating that it's a great deal for such a high-quality piece of clothing.
PrettyGarden Long Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress
This PrettyGarden wrap-style maxi dress is sexy but still has plenty of coverage with its long sleeves and V-neck top. An adjustable belt and tiered skirt give it an elegant shape that elevates its traditional silhouette. Available in nine colors, the polyester dress is decorated with a subtle animal print pattern that feels versatile while still staying true to the seasonal trend. "This dress is so flattering on," one customer wrote, adding that it's "also so comfortable and lightweight."
