Why This Hoodie With a Hidden Feature Has Become My Go-to Outfit for Flying

I recently wore my Essential Hoodie on two 12-plus-hour travel days to and from Europe and can attest that it was the most comfortable I've been while flying. But you don't have to just take my word for it. One reviewer writes, "I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It's comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you're in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphones fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I've had on a plane — EVER!"