These Cute, Arch-support Sandals Are More Comfortable Than Your Average Flip-flops, According to Fans
When temperatures rise, no footwear is more appealing or convenient than a pair of flip-flops. But, as avid sandal wearers know, the classic warm-weather shoes often fail to deliver the necessary support and cushioning — not to mention, their thong-style straps can sometimes cause painful blisters and irritation.
If you're ready to part ways with your uncomfortable and flimsy sandals this summer, Amazon shoppers have scouted the perfect pair: the Plaka Relief Flip-Flops. The editor-loved shoe brand put its inventive spin on the casual footwear style, designing flip-flops that not only look super cute on, but also cushion your arches for optimal support — meaning you'll remain comfortable all day, whether you're at the pool, exploring a new city, or navigating the airport.
The sandals' secret to their premium arch support lies in their lightweight EVA soles, which flex and contour to the unique shape of your feet. This shock-absorbing material also gives the comfortable flip-flops their deep heel cups, which promotes stability and prevents fatigue at the end of a long day of walking and standing. They're also made to be water-resistant, so you can wear them to the beach, lake, or wherever your summer travels take you.
Additionally, the Plaka Relief Flip-Flops stand out among their slip-on sandal counterparts with their unique adjustable braided straps, which secure your feet in place and support your natural stride (so you don't have to worry about your footwear flying off). Shoppers have their choice of eight colors, including neutrals like black and beige, plus bold hues such as yellow and braided combinations of coral, cream, and turquoise. The women's sandals are available in sizes ranging from 6 to 11.
Since gaining popularity on Amazon, the Plaka Relief Flip Flops have earned more than 2,500 five-star ratings from customers for their ″surprisingly very comfortable″ fit. One reviewer called them their "absolute favorites," and raved: "The style gets me compliments and the comfort lets me wear them on almost any outing." In fact, a wearer even vowed that "I am only going to wear this style of flip-flops from here on out."
Another said that the adjustable straps keep the sandals "snug to [the] bottom of [the] foot so that they do not 'flop' while walking." A fourth buyer chimed in to share that "after wearing them all day, on several different occasions, they are just as comfortable as when I first bought them."
And according to a shopper with plantar fasciitis, there is a "big difference from my old pair of flip-flops compared to these." They also noted that "as you wear them, your feet sink into them giving better support."
For some, the arch support relief is instant. After gifting a pair to their mother, one customer recalled, "She put them on as soon as she received them and kept saying how much she loved them and how comfortable they were." The reviewer also highlighted that they fit true to size, even for wearers with wide feet.
Speaking to their versatility, another Amazon shopper mentioned that the Plaka flip-flops are "perfect for traveling" and shared that they can be dressed up or down, "meaning you can pack far fewer shoes" in your luggage.
One reviewer bought the flip flops for a trip to Hawaii and was happy to report that they had excellent traction when treading on "sand, lava rock, and pavement" — even when wet. They added, "I couldn't believe how comfortable these sandals were, and I wore them the entire trip. I'm pretty sure I've worn them every day since returning, too." Similarly, another shopper noted that they "didn't have any issues at all" with blisters and said their "feet felt amazing" after walking eight miles in the Plaka sandals.
Consider this a sign to finally part ways with your uncomfortable sandals and upgrade to the Plaka Relief Flip Flops. Grab a pair on Amazon today and feel the difference.