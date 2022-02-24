We Found the Comfiest Sweaters, Jackets, and Vests Marked Down in Patagonia's Winter Sale
When temperatures drop, it can feel like you can never have enough toasty layers on hand. If your cold-weather wardrobe is in need of a refresh for an upcoming trip, or you're just on the hunt for something to snuggle up with for a night in on the couch, we have excellent news: Patagonia is having a major sale! (Psst, even though we are on the heels of spring, it's always smart to shop end-of-winter sales to save big on cute sweaters and comfy jackets that you can reserve for the next season.)
Right now, the outdoor clothing and gear brand is offering shoppers up to 40 percent off as part of its Winter Sale. The deals are applicable to select styles, which range from fleece pullovers and hoodies to insulated snow jackets and down sweater vests for as low as $48. Also included in the Patagonia sale are cozy joggers, snow pants, athletic leggings, and weather-proof overalls — plus, outdoor essentials like hats, socks, backpacks, belt bags, and more. What's more, if you're looking for layering items that will carry you through spring, check out the brand's discounted short-sleeve tops and long-sleeve shirts.
To buy: patagonia.com, $83 (originally $119)
Naturally, a sale of this scale can be quite overwhelming to navigate, so we pulled some of the best deals to ease the pressure. As we've mentioned, Patagonia jackets are among the markdowns, so you can score heavier, more intense models including the water- and wind-resistant Women's Insulated Snowbelle Jacket, which has been discounted nearly $100, and the Women's Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka, which is nearly $240 cheaper than its original price tag. What's more, the popular and packable Women's Nano Puff Hoody is $75 off.
If you're not headed to the slopes or live in a city with warmer winters, you can also save on lightweight outerwear options. Grab the stylish Woolyester Fleece bomber jacket, versatile Los Gatos fleece vest, or sustainable and UPF-protected Women's Skyforest Parka — all of which are currently 30 percent off. Plus, if you've had your eye on one of the brand's heritage fleeces, you're in luck because the classic Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover and Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece are both $83 in select colorways.
The Patagonia Winter Sale runs until March 7, and there are plenty of sweaters, jackets, and vests that are still in stock in various colors and sizes. But, that could change at any moment, so you'll want to act fast to secure your favorite styles. As an added perk, shoppers can enjoy free shipping on orders of $99 or more, so this is a case where adding more to your cart actually helps save you dollars.
Ready to stock up on comfortable layers that'll take you through winter and beyond? So many hidden gems await you in the Patagonia Winter Sale. Keep scrolling for the best items worth shopping that you can even don for chilly spring days and cool summer nights (not to mention, bust out for cold-weather destinations).
Related Items
Patagonia Women's Insulated Snowbelle Jacket
To buy: patagonia.com, $230 (originally $329)
Patagonia Women's Woolyester Fleece Pullover
To buy: patagonia.com, $97 (originally $139)
Patagonia Women's Los Gatos Fleece Vest
To buy: patagonia.com, $69 (originally $99)
Patagonia Women's Down Sweater Vest
To buy: patagonia.com, $125 (originally $179)
Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Hoody
To buy: patagonia.com, $174 (originally $249)
Patagonia Women's Retro Pile Fleece Hoody
To buy: patagonia.com, $104 (originally $149)
Patagonia Women's Silent Down Jacket
To buy: patagonia.com, $174 (originally $249)
Patagonia Women's Divided Sky Jacket
To buy: patagonia.com, $111 (originally $159)
Patagonia Women's Shelled Retro-X Fleece Pullover
To buy: patagonia.com, $111 (originally $159)
Patagonia Women's Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka
To buy: patagonia.com, from $479 (originally $799)
Patagonia Women's Skyforest Parka
To buy: patagonia.com, $125 (originally $179)
Patagonia Women's Woolyester Fleece Jacket
To buy: patagonia.com, from $95 (originally $159)
Patagonia Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
To buy: patagonia.com, from $83 (originally $119)