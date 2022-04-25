This Oprah-approved Tote Is the Most Stylish Beach Bag We've Ever Laid Eyes On

And it goes without saying that you need a beach bag that's spacious enough to accommodate all of these things and durable enough to schlep from the car or plane. If your go-to just isn't cutting it anymore, it may be time to upgrade to something like the Paravel Cabana Tote, which is renowned for its sustainable construction, elegant look, and roomy interior. Plus, it's even earned a seal of approval from Oprah, who included the eco-friendly beach bag in the annual Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2020.