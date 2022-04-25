This Oprah-approved Tote Is the Most Stylish Beach Bag We've Ever Laid Eyes On
Packing for the beach isn't something that you can just improvise. Whether it's a trip to your local shore or you're jet setting to an island destination, your bag needs to be equipped with essentials to keep you comfortable and entertained like sunscreen, towels, games, and more. And if you plan on staying beachside for the entire day, you'll need lunch, snacks, and plenty of refreshing beverages.
And it goes without saying that you need a beach bag that's spacious enough to accommodate all of these things and durable enough to schlep from the car or plane. If your go-to just isn't cutting it anymore, it may be time to upgrade to something like the Paravel Cabana Tote, which is renowned for its sustainable construction, elegant look, and roomy interior. Plus, it's even earned a seal of approval from Oprah, who included the eco-friendly beach bag in the annual Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2020.
The Paravel Cabana Tote gets its sophisticated-yet-sturdy exterior from the brand's eco-friendly canvas material, which is made of upcycled water bottles. Its durability is enhanced with a stain- and water-resistant coating that protects it from unforeseen spills and splashes. The contrasting leather base and trim along the edges and handles make it feel more elevated than your typical tote bag, as do its striped straps — which are padded for comfort and available in four bold options.
The interior is lined with a waterproof material and features a large zippered pocket to safeguard important items like your phone, wallet, headphones, and keys. It also boasts two slip pockets for sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, a water bottle, and other essentials that you want to have readily available while you're soaking up the sun or in transit.
Shoppers have their choice of three sizes when shopping for the Paravel Cabana Tote. If you're looking for a personal bag, opt for the small version, which measures 17 inches by 11 inches by 7 inches. It can accommodate a water bottle and tablet, making it equally perfect for travel, and fits comfortably on your elbow. Note: You can use the removable crossbody strap and style it over your shoulder.
For a more traditional tote bag, the medium Cabana Tote is a nice choice at 17.75 inches by 12.25 inches by 7.5 inches and can also be transformed into a crossbody bag for convenience. If you're planning on using the Cabana Tote at the beach or as a weekender, we recommend opting for the large size. It measures 23.75 inches by 14.5 inches by 7.5 inches and can fit your clothes, toiletries, towel, snacks, laptop, and more.
The large Cabana Tote is the most popular iteration, with more than 10 times the number of reviews, for its versatility and "roomier-than-expected" size. When enlisted as a beach bag, one reviewer said that "it had the perfect amount of space to accommodate my belongings." Another added that they were able to pack more than expected in the "very sturdy" tote, and complimented its "easy-to-wipe-down" exterior, "roomy pockets," and "great craftsmanship." As for how it fares against sand, a customer wrote that "it never sticks and it never stains."
Despite its size, one shopper was happy to report that it "stays on [the] shoulder nicely," and they were able to use it "for travel as [a] carry-on." Speaking of travel, another reviewer said that it "transitioned from a great carry-on [to a] beach bag" during their vacation. One Paravel customer also highlighted the fantastic quality, acknowledging it "to be a bag that will be with me for years to come."
Outside of travel, shoppers say that the Cabana Tote also makes the perfect everyday purse with its fashionable and functional design. One reviewer shared that it's "large enough to handle a trip to the store and with the fun, wide straps comfortable enough to handle the load." They also mused that it could be used as a diaper bag. Heck, we can see it being a great work tote or gym bag too.
Regardless of the size you choose, shoppers also have the option to monogram their Cabana Tote and customize the font style and color. This not only adds a personal touch to the bag, but also makes it an excellent gift idea for the avid beach goer in your life — or someone that could use a new go-to tote.
Consider this a sign to finally retire your old beach bag and upgrade to the Cabana Tote. Grab one at Paravel today and start your summer on a more stylish foot.