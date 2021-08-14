Parachute's New Linen Dress Got Me Through a Road Trip in The Texas Heat
Despite my best attempts, and the expert advice at my disposal, I am a notorious overpacker. Weekend trips, travels abroad — doesn't matter. You'll find me trying to fit more outfits than I could ever possibly wear in the allotted time period and heading to the check-in counter with my card in hand, already mentally prepped to pay for my overweight baggage.
That said, I am trying to get better. One of the ways I'm doing that is by taking on a "less is more" mentality by packing travel-friendly dresses instead of full outfits. And thanks to Parachute's launch of this particularly versatile dress, it's becoming even easier to take those baby steps.
Earlier this year, the brand behind some of our most beloved home and bedding finds dropped a collection of linen loungewear perfect for keeping cool this summer. Of course, it was an instant classic. That's why I was particularly excited by Parachute's follow up launch of this caftan-inspired house dress which, like the capsule's other pieces, features the same easy, breezy pure linen feel.
Because it's touted as being versatile enough to dress up or down, I decided to put the dress to the ultimate test during a weekend trip in the heat of west Texas. Luckily for me, the experiment paid off: The breathable material and flowy silhouette were both perfect for a long car ride in the sweltering heat, and with a belt and a pair of my favorite chunky clogs added into the mix, it transformed into a chic dinner look with hardly any effort.
As for the fit, the linen dress — which comes in the brand's signature earthy hues — hits above the ankle for a full coverage look. A straight silhouette and side slits along the hem make it easy to move around in and its flowy sleeves hit above the wrist. (Plus, it has pockets!)
While my journey towards becoming a packing minimalist will continue to be a slow and steady one, having this one-and-done dress at the ready feels like the boost of encouragement I needed. Head to Parachute to shop it in all three neutrals of bone, clay and coal.