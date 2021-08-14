Parachute's New Linen Dress Got Me Through a Road Trip in The Texas Heat

Because it's touted as being versatile enough to dress up or down, I decided to put the dress to the ultimate test during a weekend trip in the heat of west Texas. Luckily for me, the experiment paid off: The breathable material and flowy silhouette were both perfect for a long car ride in the sweltering heat, and with a belt and a pair of my favorite chunky clogs added into the mix, it transformed into a chic dinner look with hardly any effort.