These Clear, TSA-approved Toiletry Bags Have 6,500 Five-star Ratings — and a 3-pack Is Just $10
Traveling with a carry-on has a host of benefits, including skipping baggage claim once you reach your destination's airport. But packing all of your must-haves inside a duffel or suitcase you plan to take onto the plane with you requires a little extra forethought. Mainly, you need to ensure your toiletries are able to meet TSA's strict requirements. To ease your mind and your travel day, Amazon shoppers have found the answer: these clear toiletry bags with more 6,500 five-star ratings.
The key thing to remember when packing liquids and toiletries in your carry-on luggage is the 3-1-1 rule. It means each passenger can pack a single quart-size bag in their carry-on that has liquid containers that do not exceed 3.4 ounces each, according to TSA. Fortunately, each pouch in the Packism Clear Toiletry Bags set is one quart, and a three-pack is on sale for $10.
"Bought these for a trip to Europe and am very happy with them," wrote one of the 500 five-star reviewers. "Because they have [a] three-dimensional shape to them (versus a Ziploc bag), these can hold more yet still stay within TSA size limitations. Since I bought them, they've gone through about 15-20 international and domestic airport screenings, and [I have] never had an issue with them."
"Perfect TSA-approved bags," added another shopper. "I kept looking for just one because I didn't feel like I needed three. [But] they were great for other things like in-flight essentials: medicine, headphones, chargers, etc. Great to keep everything organized!"
Each reusable bag in the set measures 7.5 inches by 5.5 inches by 2.2 inches, and is designed with transparent PVC for easy screening. Plus, all of the seams are reinforced, so you don't have to worry about your toiletry bag breaking while you're traveling. To offer even more peace of mind, each bag in the set zips closed and can be wiped clean with water at any time.
"I often try to 'retrofit' cosmetics and other items in a Ziploc bag or other pre-used [bags] for packing in a suitcase or my purse," wrote a third five-star reviewer. "These bags with different colors around the edge are a perfect solution for great organizing. They are super clear and just the right size."
Each bag in the Packism Clear Toiletry Bag set costs just over $3 — and you can share your set with family and friends, too. Choose from 12 different colors, and shop while the sale lasts.