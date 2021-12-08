These Clear, TSA-approved Toiletry Bags Have 6,500 Five-star Ratings — and a 3-pack Is Just $10

Traveling with a carry-on has a host of benefits, including skipping baggage claim once you reach your destination's airport. But packing all of your must-haves inside a duffel or suitcase you plan to take onto the plane with you requires a little extra forethought. Mainly, you need to ensure your toiletries are able to meet TSA's strict requirements. To ease your mind and your travel day, Amazon shoppers have found the answer: these clear toiletry bags with more 6,500 five-star ratings.