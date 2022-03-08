Adventure Travelers Say These 3-in-1 Hiking Pants Are the Only Ones You Need
With spring on the horizon, spending all day on the trails is becoming less of a distant dream and more of an exciting reality. But, as many hikers and outdoor enthusiasts know, you have to be strategic with your gear — especially when it comes to your apparel. It needs to be versatile enough to help you adapt to changing temperatures, while being constructed of durable materials to keep you protected and swiftly navigating the terrain of a new or favorite trail.
If your outerwear collection is lacking in such pieces, you're in luck. Outdoor Voices fans have been singing the praises of the brand's Rectrek Zip-off Pant, a pair of women's convertible hiking pants that easily transform from pants to capris and shorts with the pull of a zipper, ensuring that you're ready for any climate or blip in the daily forecast.
When worn as pants, the Rectrek Zip-off Pants have a 29.75-inch inseam. As capris, they hit slightly higher than mid-calf, and when unzipped to shorts, they have a 3.75 inseam that is an ideal length for comfortably and confidently walking, climbing, and exploring. Plus, the hiking pants are made with Outdoor Voices' signature, high-performing TerraStretch fabric to give them their reviewer-loved durability, four-way stretch, and weather resistance.
What's more, they offer a high-rise fit for comfortable coverage, plus a snap closure-zipper fly combination and a removable nylon belt to keep them securely in place. Adjustable bungee cuffs at the leg openings make for easy on and off, while also protecting you from rocks, splashes from puddles and streams, and other protruding obstacles lurking on the trail.
Additionally, there are several pockets located throughout the pants to offer storage on top of your hiking backpack or fanny pack. Shorts wearers can enjoy two traditional pockets below the waistband, while capris and pants wearers will have access to the cargo-style pockets located at the legs. There are also several mesh stash pockets to keep small, easy-to-lose essentials, including keys, cash, and cards, safe.
They've received glowing reviews from travelers and outdoorsy folk alike, with one buyer, who's new to the "zip-off pant world," going as far to say they have such a perfect fit, they make their butt "look incredible." Another Outdoor Voices customer raved that these are their "favorite functional pants," sharing that they love "being able to zip-off a layer during the summer, and wearing them as pants during the colder months." They added that the convertible pants are "a must-have."
When describing their fit, one reviewer said that the pants have the "perfect blend of stretch and support." Several noted that they are "true to size," with one shopper exclaiming that they're the first pair of hiking pants they've ever owned that fit their butt, thighs, and waist. Others were happy to report that the convertible hiking pants "don't show sweat" despite how lightweight they are.
One reviewer mentioned that the versatile pants are "perfect for full-day hikes or backpacking trips where the day starts out cold and ends up hot." As for their zip-off construction, a customer quipped that their "party trick" is showing people how fast they can unzip and rezip their pants." Fans of cold-weather exploration said that they love to layer thermal leggings underneath to boost the warmth of the convertible bottoms.
Give your hiking apparel an upgrade with the Rectrek Zip-off Pants from Outdoor Voices. A word of advice, pieces from the brand are known to sell out fast — and some colorways of the convertible pants are already out of stock — so don't hesitate adding them to your cart!