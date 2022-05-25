Outdoor Voices Is Having a Serious Memorial Day Sale With Up to 50% Off Athleisure — Shop the Best 10 Deals
Sometimes, it feels like you can never have too much activewear. And with summer making its return (and plenty of Memorial Day sales coming down the pipeline), now is the perfect time to stock up on any workout tops, bottoms, and accessories that you might be missing — whether it be for your favorite sweat session or for staying comfortable while traveling.
One brand that's gaining popularity among fitness buffs and outdoor enthusiasts for its fashionable pieces and high-performing designs is Outdoor Voices, which just kicked off an amazing sale ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. During the OV Extra Sale, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off select women's and men's styles. Included in the markdowns are sports bras, hiking pants, active skorts, and plenty of workout tops and shorts that will get you through any workout or outdoor adventure, whether you're a fan of hiking, biking, running, or boutique fitness classes. Not to mention that the versatile separates also make excellent additions to your everyday and travel wardrobes with their comfy fabric and supportive features.
The OV Extra Sale runs through May 30, and while you have ample time to shop, some styles and sizes are already going fast, so you'll want to act quickly. Keep scrolling to explore some of the best deals from the Outdoor Voices Memorial Day sale. Trust us, you're going to want to add them to your summer rotation ASAP.
Outdoor Voices Hudson 4-inch Shorts
These lightweight, quick-drying workout shorts were designed with comfort in mind thanks to their stretchy, knit waistband and built-in brief liner. They're available in nine fun colors that you'll want to pair with all of your favorite tops — even when you're not heading to a workout. Just note that the best deal is on the ruby/fruit punch hue, which is 40 percent off right now.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $34 (originally $58)
Outdoor Voices Retreck Pants
Currently marked down 50 percent, the Retreck Pants are at a Black Friday-level discount during the OV Extra Sale. The multitasking pants have a relaxed fit that's slightly cropped and perfectly structured so you have the flexibility and comfort you need to travel in style. They're designed with the brand's weather-resistant TerraStretch fabric, and while they come in both neutral and vibrant colors including black, white, and lime green, the best deals are on the peach and orange shades.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, from $49 (originally $98)
Outdoor Voices Move Free 3/4 Leggings
Perfect for working out, busy travel days, and running errands, these stretchy leggings move with your body and have a buttery-soft and sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable all day long. Despite their low compression, reviewers assure that the high-rise waistband keeps you supported during HIIT workouts, squats, and more. The leggings are available in six colorways, including black, dark green, and lilac, and the markdowns range from 35 to 40 percent off, making them a total steal.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, from $52 (originally $88)
Outdoor Voices Flow Crop Top
For when you need the support of a sports bra but want a piece that's more versatile and fashion-forward, there's the Flow Crop Top. The longline sports bra top has a stylish scooped neckline and is made with a soft spandex-polyester blend to get its fan-favorite stretch. During the sale, the colors black, bright chartreuse, and sunset are up to 50 percent off — but hurry, certain sizes are already selling out!
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, from $29 (originally $58)
Outdoor Voices Sunday Sweatpants
Just because it's summer doesn't mean that you have to temporarily retire your cozy sweatpants for the season — you'll still want to slip them on for cool city evenings, chilly flights, and nights camping. If your go-to pair needs replacing, OV shoppers recommend the Sunday Sweatpants, which have a stretchy, sporty fit and offer midweight compression for extra coverage and support. Shop the comfortable sweats in three basic colors, including charcoal gray, light gray, and navy, before they're gone.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, from $46 (originally $78)
Outdoor Voices All Day Shrunken Crew
Now is also the perfect time to stock up on the All Day Shrunken Crew, which will come in handy on freezing-cold flights, brisk early morning hikes, and late-night stargazing. The brand's CloudKnit fabric makes it soft, snuggly, breathable, and lightweight enough to easily stow it in your backpack or carry-on. For the best deal, add the charcoal shade to your shopping cart and score 50 percent off.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $39 (originally $78)
Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3-inch Skort
Perhaps one of the trendiest activewear items of the season, the brand's Exercise Skort keeps you feeling and looking cool on the court, trails, track, and even at the mall or grocery store — the possibilities are endless! It's made with a breathable, stretchy, and soft nylon-spandex blend and is equipped with a pair of non-slip shorts underneath so you don't have to waste time readjusting them when you're on the move. Take 40 percent off two summer-ready colors: orange and violet.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $39 (originally $68)
Outdoor Voices All Day Tank
No activewear wardrobe is complete without a versatile tank, and this one doesn't disappoint with its high neckline, soft feel, and breathable fabric. During the OV Extra Sale, you can get the All Day Tank on sale for up to 50 percent off when you choose the charcoal and navy colors. Both are available in sizes XS to XL, although some sizes are beginning to reflect limited stock.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, from $26 (originally $52)
Outdoor Voices Flow 7-inch Shorts
Meet your new favorite workout shorts. The Flow Shorts ensure that you have freedom to move without skimping on support. The stretchy, high-waisted bike shorts have a 7-inch inseam that keeps them in place and are made with the brand's FreeForm fabric to give them their signature softness. And, they come in classic black, as well as bold colors like blue, orange, yellow, and green — which are all marked down and selling out fast!
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, from $34 (originally $58)
Outdoor Voices Seamless Long-Sleeve Top
For when you need something lightweight for an outdoor activity or to snuggle up in, this seamless workout top has mesh panels to boost airflow so you stay comfy. Its relaxed raglan sleeves are not restrictive and allow you to move your arms however you need, and the top is made with recycled materials and has sweat-wicking properties to keep you cool, comfortable, but still cozy for road trips and flights.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $34 (originally $58)