This Travel Editor-approved Neck Pillow Just Went on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend

The Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow has been dubbed one of the best neck pillows by hundreds of travelers on the brand's site, and it even gets a stamp of approval from Travel + Leisure senior commerce writer and strategist Rebecca Carhart, who brings it along on every trip. "I never fly without this Ostrich travel pillow, and it's so comfortable that I've even started bringing it with me on train rides and road trips," she wrote in a guide to her favorite clever travel essentials. She shared that it even helps her catch Zs "without waking up in pain," which many shoppers also confirm in their reviews. Carhart also highlighted that she is a fan of its customizable design: "I love that it has two different heights, unlike most travel pillows which are the same size all around."