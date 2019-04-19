Oprah's Cute Travel-friendly Sneakers Are Actually Orthopedic — and Available in 3 New Spring Colors

By Kim Duong April 19, 2019
Credit: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Let it be known that stylish orthopedic shoes exist! Need proof? Fine. Look no further than Oprah Winfrey on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine wearing a sleek pair of Vionic sneakers that are as comfy as they are chic.

The shoe brand, known for its comfort technology, is a certified Oprah favorite — having made the Hollywood icon's personal list of favorite things. She even sported the brand's 'Hattie' espadrille-sneaker hybrid on the cover of O's April 2018 issue — and honestly, have orthopedic sneakers ever looked so chic? Anybody? Just asking for a friend here.

And now just in time for spring, Vionic is introducing three new colorways for Oprah's favorite Hattie sneaker — a soft mauve, a deep blue, and a bold and bright cherry-red that's perfect for amping up your wardrobe.

Scroll through to shop the new colorways and head to vionicshoes.com to shop the rest.

