Oprah's Cute Travel-friendly Sneakers Are Actually Orthopedic — and Available in 3 New Spring Colors

Let it be known that stylish orthopedic shoes exist! Need proof? Fine. Look no further than Oprah Winfrey on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine wearing a sleek pair of Vionic sneakers that are as comfy as they are chic.

The shoe brand, known for its comfort technology, is a certified Oprah favorite — having made the Hollywood icon's personal list of favorite things. She even sported the brand's 'Hattie' espadrille-sneaker hybrid on the cover of O's April 2018 issue — and honestly, have orthopedic sneakers ever looked so chic? Anybody? Just asking for a friend here.

And now just in time for spring, Vionic is introducing three new colorways for Oprah's favorite Hattie sneaker — a soft mauve, a deep blue, and a bold and bright cherry-red that's perfect for amping up your wardrobe.

Scroll through to shop the new colorways and head to vionicshoes.com to shop the rest.

Hattie Sneaker in Deep Blue

Vionic Hattie Sneaker Credit: Courtesy of Vionic

Hattie Sneaker in Mauve

Vionic Hattie Sneaker Credit: Courtesy of Vionic

Hattie Sneaker in Cherry