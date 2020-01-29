Today Is Oprah’s 66th Birthday — Here Are All Her Favorite Travel Products to Shop on Amazon

Image zoom Getty Images/Amazon

Today is Oprah Winfrey’s 66th birthday, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than scouring her 2019 Favorite Things list and shopping all of her product recommendations. Thanks to her latest list released in November 2019, our bank accounts may suffer, but we can’t help but love a large selection of her 79 picks — especially her travel must-haves!

Beginning in 2002 and ending in 2010, Oprah’s Favorite Things first started as an annual television segment where Oprah would announce her list of favorite things, typically a week before Thanksgiving. And because she’ll always be the Queen of TV (and original influencer) even without her show, Oprah still releases her annual list in her publication, O Magazine.

Over the years, Oprah has selected products that fans instantly make into cult favorites (like Spanx’s original power panties in 2000 and Ugg's Classic Short Boots that appeared on the list in 2003). This year includes some of the most clever and helpful travel items yet, and ones that will make great gifts all year long, too. There’s even a cultural phenomenon known as the “Oprah Effect,” in which sales for the particular brand or item skyrocket after being added to the list — her influence is no joke!

Of course, as the boss lady she is, Oprah is most likely jet setting off to multiple fabulous places during the year, which might be why she had travelers at the top of her mind while making this list. Whether you’re shopping for others or yourself, Oprah’s at it again, influencing us to test out her favorite products for ourselves. From super chic Calpak luggage to Beats Powerbeats earbuds and even outerwear options like the Orolay coat that went viral, her latest list is filled with travel must-haves that will not only help you stay more organized on the go but will equip you with the best tech gadgets for travel. Below, we’ve selected our favorite travel essentials from Oprah's list that everyone is about to be obsessed with.

Courant Catch 2 Multi-Device Wireless Charger

Brouk and Co. Duo Travel Organizer for Cosmetics and Jewelry

E Marie The Everything Travel Blanket

Steamery Fabric and Lint Shaver

Calpak Luka Duffel

Calpak Luka Carry-On Luggage

Apple Watch Series 5

Lulu Dharma Napa Vegan Leather Tote

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Evolg Zig-Zag Touch Screen Gloves

APL Women's Techloom Chelsea Sneakers

