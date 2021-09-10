Target Shoppers Are Raving About This Backpack for Travel, Work, and School — and It's Only $50
Whether you're a fan of minimalism when it comes to style or you simply have a goal of finding pieces that can work for school, work, and travel, uncovering a backpack that meets every need can feel like a far-fetched dream. But Target shoppers are up to the challenge of sourcing a one-size-fits-most solution — and many have landed on this $50 bag that packs a stylish and functional punch.
When travelers are shopping for a new backpack, many look to ones commuters swear by because traveling, work, and school oftentimes require many of the same must-haves. The bag has to have at least one safe and secure slot for a laptop, plenty of storage compartments, and an appearance that makes you feel confident carrying it. With four colorways (taupe, black, olive, and thistle) and gold hardware, the Open Story Commuter Backpack checks all of those boxes and then some.
"This is the best bag I have ever purchased for myself," said a five-star reviewer. "It is such good quality. I can tell just from the smooth zippers and how the snaps close together so effortlessly. Seems like it would be a lot more money. I got the olive green color and it is gorgeous. If you are thinking about it, just do it."
"Such an amazing bag," wrote a college student. "It's the perfect size. The side pocket actually fits my 32 ounce water bottle. The straps are comfy, and the bag is made well."
Measuring 16 by 12 by 6 inches, the exterior highlights of the Open Story Commuter Backpack are the luggage sleeve on the back of the bag that allows it to slip easily onto a suitcase handle, a nylon exterior that repels water, and an easy to reach water bottle pocket. Inside the backpack, you will find a padded interior laptop pocket that fits computers up to 15 inches, a second padded interior pocket designed for a tablet, and plenty of additional storage space and compartments.
"I normally don't write reviews, but I was raving about the bag the whole weekend," wrote another five-star reviewer who said to "buy the bag immediately." They added, "It has a compartment for your laptop, it's flexible and lightweight overall, and there are a gazillion different useful compartments within the backpack itself. The handles are sturdy if you overpack it, and there is this open slot on the back of the backpack to slide a sweatshirt or pullover (which I used while walking around when it heated up in the afternoon). I am now shopping the entire line for luggage after my experience with this backpack. Worth the price, and [I'm] so happy Target brought this line on."
End your search for a backpack 90 percent of Target reviewers note you can use everywhere from your commute to your adventures through the next city you visit when you shop for the Open Story Commuter Backpack.