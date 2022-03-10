Customers Call These High-waisted Workout Leggings the 'Best-kept Secret Out There,' and They're on Sale Now
A reliable pair of workout leggings can go a long way in any wardrobe. Sure, as their name suggests, they're an essential piece of your activewear. But outside of the gym — and with the right compression — workout leggings make excellent companions for running errands, lounging around the house, embarking on long flights and car rides, and more. Luckily, there's a pair from Old Navy that will take you through any of these situations with ease, and they're on sale right now.
When you're shopping for leggings, you'll want to make sure you find a pair with plenty of comfort and support. Otherwise, you'll have to worry about the waistband rolling down, your underwear peeking through, and other common annoyances. If your go-to workout leggings need replacing, Old Navy shoppers say the PowerSoft Side Pocket Workout Leggings outperform their expensive, name-brand counterparts.
They're available in six colors, three of which happen to be on sale. In fact, you can score a pair for as little as $16. The leggings run in sizes XS to 4XL, and some size and color combinations are already selling out.
The PowerSoft Leggings strive to deliver the perfect level of compression and flexibility with their lightweight support and four-way stretch material, which allows them to move with your body while keeping everything in place. This, coupled with the brand's Go-Dry moisture-wicking technology, ensures lasting comfort and breathability — no matter how sweaty things get while you're at the gym or on the hiking trail. The leggings also have flat-lock seams to prevent chafing, a high-rise waistband for additional coverage, and — perhaps the best features of all — side pockets!
More than 700 Old Navy shoppers have given the leggings a five-star rating, with several dubbing them the "best leggings ever" and the brand's "best-kept secret" for their quality, squat-proof construction, "super soft" material, and comfortable, "very flattering" fit.
"I would live in these if I could," wrote one customer, whose remark was echoed by another shopper who said the "quality is better than the $100 leggings I used to buy" and "they never roll down." They were also praised for having the "perfect amount of support," which one buyer noted allows the leggings to "stay in place and feel like a second skin" through intense workouts like hiking, running, lifting, and more.
Many reviewers were also impressed with how deep the side pockets are, sharing that they were able to comfortably hold their phones and other essentials while on the move. As for their thickness, one Old Navy customer wrote, "I absolutely love how they shape my body, and best of all, they are not see-through." And, to top it all off, a shopper said they're "the softest leggings" they've ever worn.
Consider this your sign to add the PowerSoft Side Pocket Workout Leggings to your activewear wardrobe. Grab a pair at Old Navy while they're still in stock and on sale for as little as $16.