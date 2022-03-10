Customers Call These High-waisted Workout Leggings the 'Best-kept Secret Out There,' and They're on Sale Now

A reliable pair of workout leggings can go a long way in any wardrobe. Sure, as their name suggests, they're an essential piece of your activewear. But outside of the gym — and with the right compression — workout leggings make excellent companions for running errands, lounging around the house, embarking on long flights and car rides, and more. Luckily, there's a pair from Old Navy that will take you through any of these situations with ease, and they're on sale right now.