Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Weekender That Fits 'So Much' — and It's Under $45

With more than 5,600 five-star ratings, the Oflamn Weekender Bag is designed for destinations you can reach by train or car, but it also makes a great carry-on bag for plane rides. Measuring 21 inches by 12.9 inches, the duffel's exterior is made with heavy canvas that's super durable. Available in six color options, it has two carrying handles with faux leather detailing, plus an adjustable shoulder strap that you can also choose to remove. According to the brand, the bag is ideal for trips that require up to four days of clothing, but some shoppers have found they can fit even more outfits inside. One said: "Super roomy, and love the pouch it comes with. A great weekend bag, though honestly, it can fit so much, I've often used it for longer trips."