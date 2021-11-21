Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Weekender That Fits 'So Much' — and It's Under $45
What's the first thing you like to do when preparing for a trip? While some travelers prefer to start by gathering outfits to pack, others are more keen to choose the right bag to take with them on their journey. If you're still in search of the perfect bag for shorter trips, Amazon shoppers say this weekend bag ″can fit so much″ inside — and it's just $44.
With more than 5,600 five-star ratings, the Oflamn Weekender Bag is designed for destinations you can reach by train or car, but it also makes a great carry-on bag for plane rides. Measuring 21 inches by 12.9 inches, the duffel's exterior is made with heavy canvas that's super durable. Available in six color options, it has two carrying handles with faux leather detailing, plus an adjustable shoulder strap that you can also choose to remove. According to the brand, the bag is ideal for trips that require up to four days of clothing, but some shoppers have found they can fit even more outfits inside. One said: "Super roomy, and love the pouch it comes with. A great weekend bag, though honestly, it can fit so much, I've often used it for longer trips."
To buy: amazon.com, $44
Not only is the exterior designed to last, but the interior is also thoughtfully designed. Inside, you'll find two open pockets (one fits a smartphone) and a zippered pocket to hold valuables. It even includes a separate zippered compartment for your shoes and a travel sleeve on the back that allows it to slip easily onto a suitcase handle.
To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $60)
"I like the pocket underneath for shoes. I sometimes put my hair supplies in this pouch to keep them separate from my clothes. The bag is big and spacious, perfect to use for a few days of travel," added another reviewer. "It's durable and well made, I'm not worried about it falling apart, anytime soon. You can either use the handles attached to the bag, or use the longer strap that's included with the bag. All around, I would suggest this every time and if I need a new one, I'll want to purchase the exact same bag."
When you buy the Oflamn Weekender Bag on Amazon, you'll also get a free toiletry bag in the same print included with your purchase. Shop the surprisingly spacious duffel for just $44 before your holiday travel plans are underway.