This Anti-aging French Face Oil Makes an 'Incredible' Difference Within a Week
Some of France's national icons are obvious: There's the Eiffel tower, the concept of "liberté, égalité, fraternité," and croissants, crepes, and stinky cheese, to name just a few. But one you won't find in history books or most travel guides is the French secret for gorgeous skin, Nuxe's Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil.
Nuxe is one of a handful of French brands that have hopped the Atlantic and landed stateside, winning rave reviews from customers alongside fellow expats like Avène and La Roche-Posay. Yet despite the brand's Amazon availability, I'd never given much thought to its golden elixir until I spent my last vacation in the French Riviera, and nonstop whiffed the fragrant oil in every single pharmacy I ducked into (and there. were. many.).
To this American, there's nothing more French than a beauty product that reverses wrinkles while smelling fantastic. All that talk about how the French don't age might be more fiction than fact, but the Huile Prodigieuse certainly helps; its plant-rich formula includes wrinkle-softening macadamia seed oil, sweet almond oil, camellia seed oil, vitamin E, argan oil, and borage seed oil, plus tomato fruit extract and a dose of vitamin C to brighten skin.
To buy: amazon.com, $16 (orig. $29)
Per reviewers, the silky, fast-absorbing concoction delivers results that would make any brisk French pharmacist proud. "If you want your face to look refreshed, glowy, and younger, I highly recommend," wrote one shopper of the effect on their dry skin. "No one believes my age. Love it." Over 700 people echo the sentiment by leaving the oil a five-star rating — and since snagging a bottle of the formula, I've dabbed the multi-tasker on nonstop for its tantalizing scent of flowers and sun.
In a review titled, "This is the French woman's secret," an enthusiast explained that after years working in Paris, they picked up one vital trick: French women use oil on their faces, in contrast to some Americans' predilection for harsh soaps. "This oil makes you glow, [and] it works on fried hair as well. Worth every penny." Another person seconded the finding, adding that French pharmacists and magazines frequently recommend the oil — and it's so potent, just a few drops makes a world of difference.
"Throw out all [your] expensive wrinkle creams," wrote a fan in their 70s. "I've seen incredible results after a week." They're not alone; as one more customer said, "It really does work in making your face soft and the wrinkles disappear." More people dub it the best skin moisturizer they've ever used since the dry-touch fluid goes on smoothly and absorbs instantly.
"Works on skin way better than any anti-aging creams and lotions," wrote an enthusiast. "I've been testing [it] on my forearms, which were starting to look a bit crepey with sun exposure, and only three weeks on, I'm already noticing a difference." In the words of a last person, "This oil is magic. I love it for my face, body and hair. Plus, it smells incredible. So glad I finally discovered it."
Thanks to Amazon, you can share the discovery — and thanks to a 46 percent discount, it's just $16 right now. Try the French secret for yourself.
