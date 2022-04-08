Shoppers Call These $35 Waterproof Hiking Boots on Amazon the 'Best They've Ever Owned'

Shoppers were happy to report that the boots had "exceeded their expectations" based on their moderate price tag, with one saying they "perform like boots I've paid three times as much for." In fact, one customer pointed out that this pair of waterproof boots has "enough cushioning that makes it comfortable to wear all day." Another called them the "best hiking shoes" they've ever owned because they didn't require an orthotic insert, they're able to "catch traction from the [downhill] slide" on loose gravel trails, and the water-wicking material is extremely impressive.