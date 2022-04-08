Shoppers Call These $35 Waterproof Hiking Boots on Amazon the 'Best They've Ever Owned'
Eager to return to your favorite hiking trail this summer? Before your first trek, you want to make sure that all of your gear is up to par — from your sun protection and activewear to your backpack, water bottles, hiking poles, and, of course, your footwear.
If your go-to hiking shoes were on their way out last season, it's a good idea to consider upgrading to a quality pair that will keep you safe, secure, and confident on the trails. Need help finding the right ones? According to more than 3,000 Amazon shoppers, the Nortiv 8 Men's Waterproof Hiking Boots should be on your radar for their arch-supporting insole, high-performing water resistance, extra-grippy outsole, and stabilizing silhouette.
As if that's not enough reason to give them a shot, select colors and sizes are currently up to 34 percent off right now, which means you can score them for as little as $35.
The Nortiv 8 Men's Hiking Boots get their comfort from their memory foam insoles that mold to and cushion your feet, while flexible midsoles support your arches and absorb shock to minimize fatigue and reduce joint strain, regardless of how many miles you're trekking. These boots also have slip- and abrasion-resistant outsoles, a high-top silhouette to stabilize your ankle, and a lace-up closure for a snug fit.
They're made with waterproof synthetic leather that keeps you dry through rain, streams, and puddles and the uppers are fortified with the brand's Multi-Directional Traction (MDT) technology, which enhances the shoes' grip and durability so you can move confidently on rocks, dirt, sand, and other slippery terrains. Hard, rubber toe caps and reinforced heels protect you from sharp rocks, sticks, and other potentially dangerous outliers. Shoppers have their choice of eight colors and a size range of 6.5 to 13.
Shoppers were happy to report that the boots had "exceeded their expectations" based on their moderate price tag, with one saying they "perform like boots I've paid three times as much for." In fact, one customer pointed out that this pair of waterproof boots has "enough cushioning that makes it comfortable to wear all day." Another called them the "best hiking shoes" they've ever owned because they didn't require an orthotic insert, they're able to "catch traction from the [downhill] slide" on loose gravel trails, and the water-wicking material is extremely impressive.
They also hold their own on uneven terrain, according to one daily nature trail hiker that needed more support and traction for rocky trails: "These shoes have smoothed those trails right out." But despite their tough exterior, reviewers highlighted that the boots are breathable and flexible, which adds to their comfort.
Vouching for their waterproof qualities, a reviewer, who was recovering from a broken ankle, said that the boots handled a few inches of water without "admitting a drop," and they had "warm, dry feet all the way home." The shopper also noted that they were "comfortable out of the box" and "stayed that way through vacation hikes that went way over 10,000 steps per day."
Outside of the trails, shoppers revealed that the Nortiv 8 Men's Hiking Boots also make excellent everyday footwear, if you need something a bit more durable. Several Amazon customers shared that they use the shoes outside of the trails as work boots because of their heavy-duty construction, superior comfort, and infallible water resistance. They've even earned a seal of approval from wearers that are on their feet for ″10 hours a day standing and walking.″
Start your summer treks off on the right foot with the Nortiv 8 Men's Hiking Boots. Grab a pair on Amazon today while they're up to 34 percent off.