Tons of Travel Items Are Marked Down for Nordstrom’s Winter Sale — Here Are Our Top Picks

If you’re anything like me, your bank account is still recovering from the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and New Years sales of months past. But it’s time to revive it and get it ready for the next set of big sales happening in conjunction with Presidents’ Day, which will offer massive markdowns on everything from clothes and shoes to luggage and bags. One of the biggest sale events happening is Nordstrom’s winter sale between now and February 23, where styles can be found for up to 40 percent off.

Even better, a lot of the items in the sale are perfect for travel. This Briggs & Riley Expandable Spinner Wheel Suitcase is marked down to $435, and this Victorinox Swiss Army Duffel Bag is marked down to $85. With the right items, you can go into March with an entirely new travel uniform for less than half their original prices.

Of course, sifting through massive sales like this one is often akin to an Olympic sport, so we took the liberty of gathering the best deals on travel items for you to peruse. Remember, the sale ends on Friday, February 23, so you’ll want to be sure anything you’re planning to get is purchased before then.

Here are the best items for travel from the Nordstrom winter sale:

Clothing Deals

Shoe Deals

Outerwear Deals

Suitcase Deals

Bag Deals

